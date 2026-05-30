Lee, Whiteside, Ogle property transfers for May 18-22, 2026

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Bradley Iversen and Danessa Iversen to William A Marks Jr., 443 MAPLE LANE, PAW PAW, $205,000

Marika Petro to Bradley S Ray and Christa G Ray, 1101 NORTHRIDGE STREET, DIXON, $420,000

Donald H Lovett and Veronica J Lovett to Carmelo M Cortez and Oksana Nicole Cortez, 2153 FAWN RIDGE DRIVE, DIXON, $580,000

Jason Myers and Heaven Myers to Jeannie Greenwald, 1 Parcel: 07-02-33-179-024, $419,000

Daniel Centeno and Maria Centeno to Chris Van Horn and Rachel Van Horn, 623 OTTAWA AVENUE N, DIXON, $180,000

Susan Pratt to Devin Henkel and Katie Henkel, 2 Parcels: 05-17-18-400-003 and 05-17-19-200-007, $1,350,000

Gilmore Legacy Farms Llc to Matthew R Schoenholz and Ellyn Schoenholz, 1 Parcel: 20-11-25-100-008, $30,000

Benjamin R Fassler and Molly A Weinzierl to Alexie M Smith, 318 SPRUCE ST, DIXON, $130,000

E H Dixon Llc to Thomas D Murray Trustee and Dark Land Trust #1, 355 EVERETT ST W, DIXON, $190,000

Reann L Reidi, Reann L Miller, and Brandon S Miller to Jeffrey Hansen and Candi Hansen, 224 SOUTH STREET E, FRANKLIN GROVE, and 214 SOUTH STREET E, FRANKLIN GROVE, $182,000

Kendall Delashment Sr and Andria Delashment to Mary Kimberly, 1652 OVERLOOK DR, DIXON, $258,000

Todd Faley and Teresa Faley to Kendall Delashment Sr. and Andria Delashment, 1815 WHITE PINES DR, DIXON, $580,000

Hvarre Holdings Llc to Marjorie D Huffstutler, 745 YINGLING DRIVE, DIXON, $305,000

Robinson Rentals Llc to Ryan C Burd, 100 3RD STREET W, SUBLETTE, $164,000

Francine Turner to Donna Stone and Ronald Stone, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-156-001, $15,000

Donald Pekofske to Maria E Berrios and Betty Ortiz, 229 MASON AVENUE S, AMBOY, $65,000

Gerald Guanci and Christine Guanci to Illinois Audubon Society, 8 Parcels: 02-15-25-300-001, 02-15-25-300-005, 02-15-25-300-006, 02-15-26-400-005, 02-15-26-400-006, 02-15-35-200-007, 02-15-35-200-009, and 02-15-36-100-001, $0.00

Diana L Frey to Emily Jean Mosher, 922 WOODLAWN STREET, DIXON, $120,000

Joseph Alan Safranek and Tamara Lynn Safranek to Phillip L Englert and Debra L Englert, 193 CHICAGO RD, PAW PAW, $232,500

Quit Claims

Christine Olson to Gregory Oliver, 411 6TH STREET E, DIXON, $0.00

Kathy A Nebel to Kathy A Nebel and Joseph E Dobija, 686 ZIMMERMAN ROAD, COMPTON, $0.00

Doug Bend Farms Llc and Doug Bend Farms Llc to Kdb Land Llc, 1 Parcel: 21-12-36-200-004, $0.00

Lindsey M Stumpenhorst and Kyle D Stumpenhorst to Lms Real Estate Holdings Llc, 404 FIFTH STREET E, DIXON, $0.00

Kim Kromm to Kim Kromm and Cathy Kromm, 1 Parcel: 02-15-15-402-003, $0.00

Jesus Uriostegui to Maria Carillo, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-351-009, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Timothy R Fassler Trustee, Timothy R Fassler Trust, Mark J Fassler Trustee, and Mark J Fassler Trust to Bradley G Mcfalls and Lizbeth A Mcfalls, 1954 STRAW LANE, DIXON, $18,000

Beverly Seebach Trustee, Warren A Seebach Trust Agreement, and Beverly J Seebach Trust Agreement to Angela J Waters Trustee and Angela J Waters Trust, 2314 QUARRY ROAD, ASHTON, $0.00

Danny Lee Diehl Jr Trustee and Danny L Diehl Jr Trust to Dld Rentals Llc, 403 OTTAWA AVENUE S, DIXON, 411 EVERETT STREET W, DIXON, and 803 SECOND STREET W, DIXON, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Daniel Thomas Dinges and Shauna Marie Dinges to Daniel Thomas Dinges Trustee, Daniel Thomas Dinges Trust, Shauna Marie Dinges Trustee, and Shauna Marie Dinges Trust, 954 FRANKLIN RD, AMBOY, $0.00

David J Nauman Co-Executor, Danny J Nauman Co-Executor, and Earl J Nauman to Roy D Welch and Susan L Welch, 2 Parcel: 02-15-10-400-011 and 02-15-15-209-007, $213,580

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Kathryn A Ebersohl to Peter J Harkness, 17619 GRANDVIEW DR, STERLING, $725,000

Abijah Y Everly, Abijah Y Castillo Fka, and Brayden Everly to Cade A Lyons and Roquelle S Penaflor, 1009 CHARLES ST, ROCK FALLS, $145,000

Brian S Hawkins and Jaime L Hawkins to Kenneth C Riglet and Janice L Rigler, 24849 FRONT ST, STERLING, $156,000

Julia A Jordan to Michael L Knott, 1 Parcel: 01-22-100-031, $10,000

Seth Hemmen and Rachel Hemmen to Adriana Lynn Miller, 404 MAIN ST N, COLETA, $132,000

Candi Hansen and Jeffrey Hansen to Brian Diaz and Kassidi Diaz, 803 GREENRIDGE DR, STERLING, $259,900

Dale E Wallace to Extreme Properties Il Llc, 1500 1ST AVE, ROCK FALLS, $72,000

Jose L Gomez and Maria Gomez to Ricky Richards and Teri L Richards, E 11TH ST, ROCK FALLS, $3,500

Scott M Prius to Scott M Prius and Sarah K Comer, 401 CHERRY ST S, MORRISON, $0.00

Robert S Vanriet and Diana L Vanriet to Keegan Lofquist and Katelyn Lofquist, 403 PARK ST E, MORRISON, $160,000

David E Adolph and Renee N Adolph to Benjamin Wayne William Rowan and Olivia Ann Rowan, 14287 COVELL RD, MORRISON, $235,000

Jonathan D Strong to Carlos Monsalve, 607 2ND AVENUE, STERLING, $174,901

Julia A Roman, Julie A Roman Aka, Joseph A Roman, and David A Roman to Thaddeus R Driscoll and Joanne M Driscoll, 605 WASHINGTON STREET, PROPHETSTOWN, $156,000

Bradfordp Parks Llc to Woodlawn Investment Properties, 1517 4TH STREET W, STERLING, $1,700,000

Gary Forward, Jody Forward, Jason Vanlanduit, and Renae Vanlanduit to Hauer C Williams, 2327 TAMPICO RD, TAMPICO, $170,000

Rolando Gonzalez and Kira Gonzalez to Ernest E Huling and Dawn M Young, 1 Parcel: 09-17-276-009, $0.00

Jakob Gerdes and Madolyn Gerdes to Lydia J Alton and Mason R Alton, 1902 19TH AVE, STERLING, $231,000

Huntington National Bank to Erik Perez Fuentes and Nohemi Quiroz Martinez, 2102 FRENCH STREET E, ROCK FALLS, $90,000

Steven L Wiersema and Sylvia Wiersema to Jason E Flores, 2408 16TH AVE, STERLING, $165,000

Tucker & Associates Llc to Holly Christine Russell, 206 16TH AVE, STERLING, $4,299

Quit Claims

Timothy G Hood Sr and Victoria L Hood to Timothy G Hood Jr. and Mitchell A Hood, 14659 SHELLY CT, MORRISON, $0.00

Tara Ambrozi and Tara J Kapple Fka to Jeffrey M Kapple, 1402 8TH AVE, ERIE, $1.00

Kyle D Stumpenhorst and Lindsy M Stumpenhorst to Lms Real Estate Holdings Llc, 2 Parcels: 17-21-276-003 and 17-21-276-009, $0.00

Kyle D Stumpenhorst and Lindsy M Stumpenhorst to Kds Real Estate Holdings Llc, 2619 E LINCOLNWAY, STERLING, and 1200 WINN RD, STERLING, $0.00

Raymond E Riggen and Raynold E Riggen Aka to Ernest W Riggen, 16616 CARROLL RD, MORRISON, $0.00

Madolyn Gerdes and Jakeb Gerdes to Madolyn Gerdes and Jakeb Gerdes, 1902 19TH AVE, STERLING, $0.00

George Steven Lovercheck and Michelle L Lovercheck to George Steven Lovercheck, Michelle L Lovercheck, and Elizabeth J Buchler, 29 MEADOW LANE, PROPHETSTOWN, $0.00

Gloria Ann Perino Trust to Jacob Andrew Perino and Catherine Marie Perino, 1 Parcel: 23-35-200-005, $0.00

David Sisson to Deborah Pineda and Edward Sisson, 504 5TH AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Joel A Cook and Shawn E Cook to Joel A Cook and Shawn E Cook, 24574 COMO RD, STERLING, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Quad City Bank And Trust Co Trustee, Charitable Remainder Trust, and Markman Robert N Estate to Jeffrey Hanson, Angela R Hanson, and Mark Stichter, 3 Parcels: 08-17-100-002, 08-17-300-001, and 08-18-200-009, $1,138,683

Michael R Gunderson Trust and Cindy M Gunderson Trust to Beau J Marinangeli and Leanne K Marinangeli, 14593 DIXIE DR, MORRISON, $190,000

Hope P Howell Trustee, Hope P Howell Family Trust, and Victor M Howell Sr. Family Trust to Auston J Garrett, 1201 LONG COURT, STERLING, $155,000

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Habitat For Humanity Of Ogle County Inc to Kimberley D Hintzsche, 1 Parcel: 11-22-427-007, $260,000

Brady Bronkema and Allison Bronkema to Jacob Farbo and Bailey L Farbo, 1 Parcel: 03-29-152-004, $240,000

Douglas S Linker and Jeanette M Linker to Daniel T Kniss and Cara T Kniss, 1 Parcel: 14-09-386-009, $170,000

Pamela K Moring to Teresa A Dick, 1 Parcel: 07-10-100-005, $40,000

Rcp Lindenwood Holdings Llc to Elm Holdings 5 Llc, Elm Holdings 6 Llc, Elm Holdings 7 Llc, and C&d Il Re Llc, 3 Parcels: 19-05-379-005, 19-05-400-001, and 19-05-400-007, $3,828,058

Maria D Pelayo to Roberto Carlos Sanchez Valiente, 1 Parcel: 24-25-403-009, $180,000

Rodd Pope to Jodan Auker, 1 Parcel: 09-02-377-006, $95,000

Mark Shaulis and Sherri Shaulis to Wiggale Llc, 1 Parcel: 21-11-476-006, $0.00

Arturo Juarez Guevara and Marianne Vasquez to Benjamin Ward to Mary Ward, 1 Parcel: 25-23-283-004, $270,000

Lius E Acosta to Keegan R Garman, 1 Parcel: 03-20-351-002, $280,000

Ralph L Winters Jr. to John W Radtke and Caitlyn Radtke, 3 Parcels: 11-22-281-007, 11-22-281-008, and 11-22-281-009, $199,900

Hre Builders Llc to Marc Urban, 1 Parcel: 05-31-107-007, $351,900

Poverty Nob Llc to Edward Saloga and Barbara Saloga, 2 Parcel: 09-14-100-002 and 09-15-200-017, $1,095,000

Patrick Southwick and Christina Southwick to Duwayne Moore and Tricia Merhson, 1 Parcel: 10-04-126-001, $333,000

Brennan Schofield and Stephanie Schofield to Ross Dean Behrends, 1 Parcel: 14-16-184-003, $177,000

Paul Grant to David Pelayo and Marla D Pelayo, 1 Parcel: 24-24-328-004, $76,000

Jennifer A Timmer and Curtis R Timmer to Ethan Klosa and Annastasia Timmer, 1 Parcel: 02-28-384-004, $82,000

Brian C Lund and Adam J Lund to Nathan D Clark and Sandra B Wiegman, 1 Parcel: 12-35-200-002, $225,000

Jessica Horstman and Jessica James Licary to Austin Atchinson, 1 Parcel: 10-03-104-004, $210,500

Scott D Wilhite and Stacy L Wilhite to Matthew P Fuger and Priscilla J Fuger, 1 Parcel: 10-04-152-015, $420,000

Jamie L Bailey and Robert G Bailey to Azam Al Dulaimi, 1 Parcel: 05-15-177-002, $356,000

Abigail M Barker and Levi J Barker to Christine Nolan and John Vitale, 1 Parcel: 10-04-101-009, $317,000

Kathleen M Wilken to Anthony R Borgmann and Katie M Borgmann, 1 Parcel: 03-36-128-010, $134,000

Victor Nafranowicz and Mary Alice Nafranowicz to Kristin Mullins, 1 Parcel: 22-09-126-017, $7,000

Larry D Ellis and Tia L Ellis to Kristin Mullins, 1 Parcel: 22-09-126-009, $3,500

Quit Claims

Anthony J Bussan and Alicia M Zeller to Anthony J Bussan and Alicia M Zeller, 2 Parcels: 22-07-201-008 and 22-07-201-009, $0.00

Ronald Sondgeroth to Ronald E Sondgeroth Trustee and Ronald E Sondgeroth Tr, 1 Parcel: 24-23-203-011, $0.00

Kathy Mayo, Kathy Mayomidddleman, Kathy Mayo Middleman, and Timothy M Mayo to Kathy Mayomidddleman, Kathy Mayo Middleman, Kenneth Middleman, and Timothy M May, 1 Parcel: 14-16-133-018, $0.00

Deborah A Burroughs to Paul Grant, 1 Parcel: 24-24-328-004, $0.00

Kenneth R Grant to Paul Grant, 1 Parcel: 24-24-328-004, $0.00

Brian K Lamphere and Diana E Lamphere to Brian K Lamphere and Diana E Lamphere, 1 Parcel: 16-04-255-035, $0.00,

Trustees Deeds

Bryan P Frankfother Trustee and Bryan P Frankfother to Becky Houghhton, 1 Parcel: 24-24-277-008, $250,000

Joyce M Stocking Trustee to Stocking Family Tr496 and Timothy R Stocking, 3 Parcels: 17-11-100-008, 17-11-100-009, 17-11-200-002, $0.00

Ronald H Stocking Trustee and Stocking Family Tr296 to Mark Stocking, 3 Parcel: 17-12-300-001, 17-12-300-004, and 17-12-400-001, $0.00

Mark Stocking to Joyce M Stocking Trustee Third Party: Stocking Family Tr496 3 Parcels: 17-11-100-008, 17-11-100-009, and 17-11-200-002, $0.00

Timothy R Stocking to Ronald H Stocking Trustee and Stocking Family Tr296, 3 Parcels: 17-12-300-001, 17-12-300-004, and 17-12-400-001, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Tammy M Dykema to Stanley A Weber Trustee and Fairbanks Revocable Tr1, 1 Parcel: 14-07-400-004, $0.00

Gordon Stade and Karen Hall-Stade to Karen Hall-Stade Trustee and Karen F Hall Tr102, 1 Parcel: 12-33-100-002, $0.00

Gary R Juist to Gary R Juist Trustee and Gary R Juist Tr1, 1 Parcel: 20-09-100-003, $0.00

Randy R Vavra and Karen S Vavra to Randy R Vavra Trustee, Karen S Vavra Trustee, Karen S Vavra Tr, Randy R Vavra Tr, 2 Parcels: 10-17-200-013 and 10-17-200-015, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office