Holocaust-era Violins of Hope coming to Joliet library

The Joliet Public Library will host an exhibit of six Holocaust-era violins in its lower level from Aug. 8 through Sept. 7.

The Violins of Hope exhibit is possible through the library’s partnership with the Jewish Community Centers of Chicago. An opening reception will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Joliet Public Library, 150 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet.

Guest speaker will be Pastor Chris Edmonds, son of World War II hero Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds, who saved more than 200 Jewish American soldiers in a prisoner of war camp in Germany. The Hufford Junior High Honors Orchestra (H20) will play live string music during the event.

We are about learning and knowledge and broadening your horizon.” — Val Devine, special project coordinator, Joliet Public Library

These violins are of the private collection of Israeli violin makers Amnon and Avshalom (Avshi) Weinstein. This father and son team spent the last 20 years “collecting and repairing 70 Holocaust-era violins and other stringed instruments from around the world, some with the Star of David on the back and others with names and dates inscribed in the instrument,” the Joliet Public Library said in a news release announcing the event.

The Violins of Hope, Holocaust-era violins and other stringed instruments, are the private collection of Israeli violin makers Amnon and Avshalom (Avshi) Weinstein. Some like this one feature the Star of David on the back. (Photo provided by Jewish Community Centers of Chicago)

Megan Millen, executive director of the Joliet Public Library, said the library is honored to share the exhibit with the community.

“Patrons will have the opportunity to view these instruments and learn about the powerful stories behind them,” she said.

“I really think the people are going to be moved by them,” said Mallory Hewlett, communications manager at the library,

Why the Violins of Hope exhibit is important

Jenny Steinberg-Martinez, rabbi at Joliet Jewish Congregation, will be part of a second Violins of Hope-related program Aug. 29 at the library.

Steinberg-Martinez also is looking forward to seeing the Violins of Hope exhibit, especially since music is a sacred part of Jewish prayer and that “music is powerful in and of itself.”

The Violins of Hope group echoes that sentiment.

“The sound of violins is often compared to the beauty of the human voice,” the group said on its website. “When played with talent and spirit, It is known to reach out and touch hearts. This was the role of violins in the war – to touch hearts, kindle hope for better times and spread it around. Wherever there was music, there was hope.”

Bill Howard, fine arts coordinator at Joliet Public Schools District 86, said the students and the orchestra director Cliff Hunt are excited to provide the live music.

“It’s not only a chance to perform in front of a different audience than they’re used to – a much more formal venue – but to also give them a peek into the history, hopefully to be able to spark some interest in them to learn about the Holocaust and what the survivors went through, and see the relevance and connection of music and how impact it was at that time and how it has important at this time,” Howard said. “I think it will be really eye-opening for them to be a part of that.”

Val Devine, special project coordinator at the Joliet Public Library, said she sees two parts of the exhibit’s history. One is the instruments’ own history as works of art. The second is the instruments’ representation in the history of that time in the world.

Viewers can approach this Violins of Hope exhibit in more than one way. “We are about learning and knowledge and broadening your horizon,” Devine said of the library. “I think at the end of the day, everyone gets to take away with them what they choose to take away.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Violins of Hope opening reception

WHEN: 6 p.m. Aug. 8

WHERE: Joliet Public Library, 150 N. Ottawa St., Joliet

INFO Hufford Junior High School Honors Orchestra will play live music. Guest speaker is Pastor Chris Edmonds, son of World War II hero Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds, who saved more than 200 Jewish American soldiers in a prisoner of war camp in Germany. Registration is not required.

CONTACT: For information, call 815-740-2660, or visit jolietlibrary.org/en or violins-of-hope.com.