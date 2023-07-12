Lockport music teacher composes new books, songs

A Lockport resident had three inspirations for her first children’s book: a puppet ministry, a beloved music curriculum, and a broken ankle.

Jodi Bordenaro of Lockport recently retired from teaching music for 19 years at Homer Community Consolidated School District 33C. But now she’s combining her love of music with her love for reading to inspire and engage young children.

Bordenaro’s first book, “The Tale of Little Bee,” tells the story of a little bee who has an “unfortunate accident” that changes his life forever, according to the book’s description.

“I also hope it is an inspiration for anyone who reads/sings it to let their imaginations soar, play with puppets and create stories with them,” Bordenaro said in a written statement. “We all can use the reminder of the message of the book, which is when life has you down, look up, listen and always be kind.”

Her second book, “My Loose Tooth” showcases the excitement of the milestone in a child’s life.

Bordenaro published both books in 2023. Both books are meant to be read or sung.

The star of “The Tale of Little Bee” is a bee puppet Bordenaro acquired when she was involved in a church’s puppet ministry many years ago. She used the toy as part of her Mrs. B’s private music classes for children.

Jodie Bordenero use her imagination and a puppet to write “The Tale of the Little Bee”. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

When Bordenaro returned to teaching in public schools, she used the bee puppet as a teaching assistant for her early childhood classes.

At the same time, Bordenaro also loved and used John Feierabend’s “Song Tales” curriculum, which conveyed stories to students through songs, something she felt was a marvelous way to share them.

When Bordenaro fell and broke her ankle in the summer of 2019, she wrote the music and lyrics to Mr. Bee’s story in “a fun, whimsical, and rhyming way.”

“Year after year, students would ask me why Little Bee had broken antennas. ‘He was just made that way’ was my initial response until I started letting my imagination run just like a child and I came up with a story that delighted the children year after year,” Bordenaro said. “It was a story that taught my students about being kind and lending a helping hand to anyone who might look different.”

Because Bordenaro admired Feierabend’s work so much, she submitted her book to the same company that publishes his works and “received one of the best rejection letters I think anyone could get,” she said.

Uncertain what to do next, Bordenaro talked to a friend who self-published, and after watching some YouTube videos explaining the process she jumped in.

“And then over the last year, I wrote five songs, which just came to me,” Bordenaro said. “And I’m probably going to do two more of those songs in books.”

Engaging kids in music

These weren’t the first songs Bordenaro wrote for children. She said William E. Young School in Homer Glen created a theme for the 2022-23 school year: GROW or Great Resilient Optimistic Strong.

“As the music teacher, I liked to find songs to bring our school together in community,” Bordenaro said. “Last August, a melody came to me, and I started jotting down lyrics. Next thing you know, I had this song. We used it all year.”

Bordenaro said hearing the kids singing something she created was beautiful, especially since that was her last year teaching.

“It was really a gift,” Bordenaro said. “I really believe it was a gift from God.”

Wendy Bruin, a physical education teacher at William E. Young School, recalled two instances when students performed Bordenaro’s GROW song: Once was toward the end of the 2022-23 school year, and the other was at an assembly before state testing.

“It was to remind them that this has been a time of growth for them, a time to stretch your petals out, look to the sun and just try your best,” Bruin said.

Bordenaro could take any theme and simultaneously make it musical and easy for students to grasp, Bruin said.

“I know she’s not going to stop working with music and children,” Bruin said. “She has such a passion in wanting to combine music to everyone’s lives, but most importantly to children.”

Jodie Bordenero poses for a photo with her two published books, including one that is the story of a bee puppet, on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Instilling a love for music in kids

Craig Shoppe, superintendent of Homer Community Consolidated School District 33C, is glad Bordenaro will continue inspiring the love of music in children through books.

“She’s been a phenomenal music teacher in the district,” Shoppe said. “She has organized and put on wonderful music performances with our students for our parents and grandparents.”

One annual performance Shoppe praised in particular was at the Veteran’s Day program. Bordenaro’s fourth-grade music students performed for their family members who are veterans as well as veterans from the community, he said.

“She was a wonderful teacher and just great with the kids, inspiring a love of music in them,” Shoppe said. “She’s going to be missed.”

Bordenaro started a Facebook page called “Sing it to me Creations,” so people can learn more about her books and the impact music and reading has on children.

“As much as I knew it was time to retire, I really loved my job and I didn’t even look at it as a job. It was a calling,” Bordenaro said. “It was something I was privileged to do every day, to work with children, which I still hope to do, just in a different capacity and lighter scheduled, not as demanding. I’m still figuring that out.”

Both “The Tale of Little Bee” and “My Loose Tooth” are available on Amazon.