Enjoy the Herald-News roundup of Joliet-area fish fries this Lent

Lent begins on Feb. 22 this year for most Christian traditions and fish fries are a cherished part of Lent for many people in Will County.

So The Herald-News asked readers to send us their fish fry information.

Here are nine fish fries you can try this Lent.

If we missed yours, please send the information Denise M. Baran-Unland at dunland@shawmedia.com.

We will update the story online.

• Ash Wednesday fish fry – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. St. Joseph Park, 700 Theodore St. Joliet. One-piece or two-piece cod dinners (one piece is $11, two pieces are $15), Slovenian potatoes, homemade coleslaw, bread and butter, coffee or milk. A macaroni and cheese meal available for $10. Dessert available for $1. Dine-in or carryout. For more information, call the St. Joseph Parish rectory at 815-727-9378.

• Year-round fish fry – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturdays, Knights of Columbus 4400, 1813 East Cass St. Joliet. Dine-in or carryout. Full bar. Call 815-723-3827. Visit kofc4400.com.

Andrew Ardaugh gets two fish dinners ready for carryout on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council #4400 in Joliet. His father Phil Ardaugh, council treasurer, works beside him. The Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council #4400 hosts a fish fry on Fridays and Saturdays all through the year. (Denise Unland)

• St. George’s fish fry – 4 to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday and Fridays, Feb. 24 through April 7, St. George Serbian Social Center, 310 Stryker Ave., Joliet. Fried and baked cod dinners (one piece is $12, two pieces are $14, three pieces are $16), shrimp dinners (four pieces are $10 and eight pieces are $14), combo plate is $15. Dine-in or carryout. Call 815-725-5502.

• Cantigny Post fish fry – 4 to 7:30 p.m., Cantigny Post 367 VFW, 826 Horseshoe Drive, Joliet. Karaoke is from 7:30 t0 11 p.m. Call 815-722-5398.

• Croatian Cultural Club fish fry – 4 to 7:30 p.m., Croatian Cultural Club, 1503 Clement St., Joliet. Fried or baked cod, catfish, shrimp and fish/shrimp combo. Comes with bread, salad and choice of French fries, baked potato or parsley potatoes. Dine-in or carryout. Call 815-723-3154.

• Heritage Bluffs fish fry – 4 to 9 p.m., Fridays, through April 7, Heritage Bluffs, 24355 W. Bluff Road, Channahon. Also fish and non-meat lunch specials. Reservations recommended for dine-in. Carryout available. For both, call 815-521-2499. For more information, visit heritagebluffs.com.

Phil Ardaugh gets cole slaw ready for customers on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council #4400 in Joliet. Ardaugh is the council treasurer. The Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council #4400 hosts a fish fry on Fridays and Saturdays all through the year. (Denise Unland)

• Ingalls Park Ladies Auxiliary fish fry – 4 to 7 p.m., Fridays, Feb. 24 through April 7, 20 North Park Road, Joliet. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders. Includes cole slaw and bread and butter. Desert is extra. Dine-in or carryout. Call 815-727-7217.

• Knights of Columbus Channahon Council #12863 fish fry – 4 to 7 p.m., Fridays, Feb. 24 to March 31, St. Ann Parish Hall, 24500 S. Navajo Drive, Channahon. Fried cod or shrimp dinner; cheese pizza, grilled cheese. Dinner includes French fries or baked potato and bread. Salad bar and choice of beverage included for dine-in orders. Carryout available. Call-in not available. Cash or check only. For more information, visit stannchannahon.org.

• Lenten Fish Fry – 5 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31, St. Jude Gym, 241 W. Second Ave., New Lenox. Dinners include salad bar, choice of baked potato or French fries, bread, and coffee or hot tea. Shrimp dinner, $15; shrimp and cod combo dinner (fried or baked cod), $15; cod dinner (fried or baked), $14; three fried fish sliders with pickles, $12; two fish tacos with chips/salsa, $12 (no potato choice); grilled cheese with fries, $5; cheese pizza slice with fries, $5. Side orders for additional cost include onion rings, fried cheese curds, bake potato. ($3 to $5 range). Desserts extra. Cash bar. Carryout available. Cash, checks, debit, credit accepted. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus #10926 Father Dick Allen – New Lenox Council.