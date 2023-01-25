Our Lady of Angels in Joliet will host final Mass on Feb. 11.

The Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate will host a Mass of thanksgiving and remembrance on Feb. 11 at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home.

The Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Our Lady of Angels is located at 1201 Wyoming Avenue, Joliet.

Member of the congregation, former residents, former employees, families and supporters of Our Lady of Angels are all invited, according to a news release form the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate.

The last day of work for nurses and other union employees was Saturday. All residents and Sisters had also moved out by Saturday. Most residents moved into other nursing homes in Will and Grundy counties. More than 90 residents were at the facility in October when Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate announced Our Lady of Angels would close by March.

Reservations are required. Contact Karen Garifo at 815-725-8735 x116 or kgarifo@jolietfranciscans.org. The service will also be livestreamed at livesream.com/jolietfranciscans.