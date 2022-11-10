Our Lady of Angels to close nursing home by March

Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home will close by Feb. 28.

The Joliet nursing home, which has provided services for Catholic religious and clergy and others for 60 years, is no longer viable, the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate said in an announcement on Thursday. The last day of operation was set at Feb. 28.

“This difficult decision is made for financial reasons alone,” said the statement put out by the Joliet-based religious order. “Put simply, despite our best efforts, OLA has been and will continue to lose a substantial amount of money, and we can no longer continue to operate as a stand-alone long-term care facility.”

The management company for OLA will help residents find new homes and employees find new jobs, the statement said.

“We will be working with each family during this transition,” the statement said. Our hope is to have each resident transitioned to a new home by or before February 28, 2023.”

Sister Jeanne Bessette, president of the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, confirmed in October that the religious order was considering closing the nursing home.

OLA employees in August voted to form a union and had not yet negotiated a contract when news of the possible closing came out. Management met with the Illinois Nurses Association, which organized the workers, to discuss potential cost-saving measures.