Rusty Nutz Car Club makes yet another donation, this time to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox

Many car clubs are built around members’ love of cars.

But members at the Rusty Nutz Car Club band together to help others.

“We’re a local charity club,” said Dave Grossklaus, recording secretary. “We give back. That’s the whole reason for the club.”

Members donated toys at Rusty Nutz’ Christmas party Dec. 3. Club representatives then donated the toys to Silver Cross Hospital on Dec. 6.

Grossklaus said the club is “90 members strong” and members live in and around the Joliet area, including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Oswego and Naperville.

Most club members own classic cars, but Grossklaus said the club also sports “a couple of motorcycles” and “maybe some classic hot rods.”

“We even have a pickup truck that’s all fixed up real nice in our club, too,” Grossklaus said.

The Rusty Nutz Car Club previously has donated toys for the hospital now known as Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet. The club has donated pet supplies for the Will County Humane Society, Grossklaus said.

The club also hosts a car show at Catfish Days in Wilmington and has donated money to the Kuzma Care Cottage, Grossklaus said.

The Kuzma Care Cottage is a Wilmington charity that provides food – and occasionally emergency shelter and assistance for rent electricity, gas and water utility bills – to people in need in the 60481 ZIP code, according to the Kuzma Care Cottage website.

Grossklaus said the Rusty Nutz Car Club has donated to Pink Heels and the National Brain Tumor Society.

The club meets for breakfast at Matty’s in Shorewood at 7 a.m. the first Saturday of the month, Grossklaus said.

“All car enthusiasts are welcome,” Grossklaus said.

The Rusty Nutz Club recently donated $300 to Crossroads Christian Church in Joliet for its Christmas Gift Mart, Grossklaus said.

The members also participate in classic car shows throughout the Will County area, Grossklaus said.

Mostly, they find ways to serve the community.

“We’re not out to make any money,” Grossklaus said. “It just gives us something good to do.”

For information about the Rusty Nutz Car Club, email Grossklaus at Degross25@aol.com.