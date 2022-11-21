Donate a new or gently used coat to keep someone warm in Will County

If you bundled up against Will County’s cold temperatures the last few days, imaging braving the mercury drop without a coat.

Fortunately, organizations are still collecting new and gently used coats and distributing them to those in need. Here’s how you can help.

Girl Scout Troop No. 75915 is hosting a coat drive through Dec. 1. Donate new or gently used coats in the vestibule of Manhattan Village Hall or at Manhattan Park District, Manhattan Beauty Techs or Mokena U-Haul. Coats will be donated to MorningStar Mission in Joliet. For information, email GSTROOP75915@yahoo.com.

I’ve Been Mended Inc., a free community clothing closet, is collecting coats, scarves and socks until January 2023. Drop off items from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 310 N. Hammers in Joliet. For more information call 815-388-7888.

Justice for Wives Foundation is hosting a Christmas Toys and Coat Drive through Dec. 11. Drop off new and unwrapped toys and coats for children at Mt. Ebal Missionary Baptist Church, 221 Cameron Ave. in Lockport. For information, visit justiceforwives.com.

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Joliet is collecting coats, blankets, warm clothing, hand warmers, boots, toiletries small sizes and snacks for the homeless. For information, call the church office at 815-722-1057.

Finally, if you or someone you know needs a coat, Our Caring Closet NFP in Wilmington will be giving out free winter gear from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 and Dec. 17 at Our Caring Closet, 205 N. First St. in Wilmington.

[ Wilmington’s ‘free’ store runs on donations, volunteers and prayer ]

In addition to new coats, the nonprofit will also distribute snow pants, gloves, mittens, scarves, hats and boots for children and adults. For information, call 815-476-0900 or visit facebook.com/OurCaringClosetNFP.