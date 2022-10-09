Pets of the Week: Oct. 10, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Molly, a lab mix, is 2 years old, house-trained and great on a leash. To meet Molly, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

Millie is sweet, happy and loves belly rubs. To meet Millie, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

Rosie is a sweet, energetic beagle mix. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Coral is a domestic shorthair. She is a little shy but gentle and sweet. She can be timid around some of the other cats and prefers cats who are more mellow like her. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.