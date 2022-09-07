New Lenox woman raising money, awareness for barebow competitions

Christina “Chrissie” Lyons, of New Lenox, poses with some of her medals she has won in 2022. Chrissie started archery a little over three years ago and has already set a world record and was the first USA woman to medal, taking silver, in the 2022 World Games, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)