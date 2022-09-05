Pets of the Week: Sept. 5, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Chandler is a two-year-old blond lab mix. He does well with other dogs and gives hugs and love to all the people he meets. Chandler needs an active owner to keep up with him and help with his leash training. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Chandler is a two-year-old blond lab mix. He does well with other dogs and gives hugs and love to all the people he meets. Chandler needs an active owner to keep up with him and help with his leash training. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of the Will County Humane Society)

Tulip is a 5-year-old domestic long-haired cat who is a bit timid but loves pets. She needs a patient and loving home where she is the only cat as she seems overwhelmed with the other cats at the shelter. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Tulip is a 5-year-old domestic long-haired cat who is a bit timid but loves pets. She needs a patient and loving home where she is the only cat as she seems overwhelmed with the other cats at the shelter. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of the Will County Humane Society)

Hemingway is a 3-year-old mixed breed that is full of fun and energy. He loves walks and playing with toys. He can be a little shy initially but quickly warms up to new people. Hemingway needs a home without cats. To meet Hemmingway, email Victoria at victoria@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Hemingway is a 3-year-old mixed breed that is full of fun and energy. He loves walks and playing with toys. He can be a little shy initially but quickly warms up to new people. Hemingway needs a home without cats. To meet Hemmingway, email Victoria at victoria@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Shenanigans is a handsome 5-year-old male that was found as a stray. He is very outgoing, lovable, talkative and affectionate. He eagerly greets everyone, hoping for pets and attention. Shenanigans is FIV positive and must be the only in cat in a home, live with other FIV positive cats or possibly live with other non-aggressive cats. To meet Shenanigans, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Shenanigans is a handsome 5-year-old male that was found as a stray. He is very outgoing, lovable, talkative and affectionate. He eagerly greets everyone, hoping for pets and attention. Shenanigans is FIV positive and must be the only in cat in a home, live with other FIV positive cats or possibly live with other non-aggressive cats. To meet Shenanigans, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Roxy is a bouncy, 1-year-old pittie. Roxy loves other dogs and kids. Roxy loves toys and she will try to hide her wiggles while waiting for them to be tossed in the air. She will bring laughter and joy to a family. To meet Roxy, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Roxy is a bouncy, 1-year-old pittie. Roxy loves other dogs and kids. Roxy loves toys and she will try to hide her wiggles while waiting for them to be tossed in the air. She will bring laughter and joy to a family. To meet Roxy, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Ella is about 10 years old and was surrendered after the death of her owner. Ella is very sweet and affectionate. She will let out her soft, purr when greeted and will happily make biscuits with her little white paws. She previously lived with other dogs. Ella is fully vetted and four-paw declawed. To meet Ella, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.