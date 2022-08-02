Morris Hospital progressing with surgery department renovations

Morris Hospital is renovating its facility again, this time to create a new “state-of-the art” surgery department, Morris Hospital said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health approved the $13.2 million project earlier in 2022, Morris Hospital said.

The cost includes new equipment and a heating, ventilation and cooling system for the surgery department, Morris Hospital said.

The surgery department will include three newly built operating rooms to accommodate “modern surgical technology” and leave room for additional operating rooms in the future, if needed, Morris Hospital said

A “sterile core” hallway will connect the operating rooms to a new sterile processing area where surgical instruments will be “cleaned, sterilized, and prepared” for the next patient, Morris Hospital said.

This initial renovation phase will also include an additional five private prep/recovery rooms for the hospital’s ambulatory surgery area and an exit on the hospital’s west side to give patients greater privacy when they leave, Morris Hospital said.

Renovations for this initial phase should completed in the first quarter of 2023, Morris Hospital said.

The next phase will include converting the current operating rooms into procedure rooms, involving anesthesia, bronchoscopy and gastrointestinal services, Morris Hospital said.

This phase will also include a surgical consultation room and a new surgical waiting room, Morris Hospital said.

Previous renovations to Morris Hospital include a new emergency department, infusion therapy center, women’s imaging center, outpatient laboratory, cardiodiagnostics and imaging departments, and interventional prep/recovery area adjacent to the cath lab, Morris Hospital said.

For more information, visit morrishospital.org.