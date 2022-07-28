Morris Hospital hosting 2 pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers will be offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at two clinics for children ages 6 months through 5 years.

The vaccines will be given with small needles designed for children. Appointments are required for both clinics.

The first clinc will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 3 in the upper level of Morris Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital, 151 W. High St. in Morris. For appointments, call 815-705-3300.

The second clinic will be held 8:30 a.m.to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 5 at the Morris Hospital Ridge Road Campus, Suite 201, 27240 W. Saxony Drive in Channahon. For appointments, call 815-467-1518.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany the child. Bring your insurance card. A 15 to 30-minute observation period will follow the administration of the vaccine. Your child will need a second dose in one month after the first dose.

The Will County Health Department has vaccines and boosters from all manufacturers and is scheduling appointments for ages 6 months and up. To schedule an appointment, call 815-740-8143. The Will County Health Department is located at 501 Ella Ave. in Joliet.

The Will County Community Health Center is providing COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 6 months and up at its Joliet location: 1106 Neal Ave. To schedule an appointment, call 815-727-8670.

For pharmacies and community-based organizations who are also offering the COVID-19 vaccine, visit willcountyhealth.org/covid-19/schedule-your-covid-vaccine.