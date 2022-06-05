Pets of the Week: June 6

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Blintz is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair who is very loving and playful. He is bonded with his brother, Bagel, so they need a forever home together. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Bagel is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair who is affectionate and playful. He is bonded with his brother, Blintz, so they need a forever home together. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Echo is a 5-year-old terrier that found as a stray. He is incredibly sweet and affectionate. He likes children and other dogs and enjoys belly rubs and going on walks. He was extremely skinny when found, and he is receiving lots of food and treats to promote a healthy weight. To meet Echo, email Stacy at stacy@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Harpo is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair that was rescued from a high kill shelter in southern Illinois where he was at risk of euthanasia. He is friendly, interactive and sweet. He will greet visitors and enjoys pets and attention. Ear and chin scratches are his favorite. He has a gentle demeanor that should make him a good fit for any home. To meet Harpo, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org.