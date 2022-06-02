Be good to yourself on Saturday. Clean up a Will County trail.

Saturday is the 30th anniversary of National Trails Day.

So the Forest Preserve District of Will County will be host of a self-led trash cleanup event at five official locations.

People can also participate unofficially, Emily Kenny, volunteer services supervisor for the district said.

Here’s why - and how - you should take part in some way.

Enjoyment of the natural world.

Kenny said getting outside in nature is great for mental health.

“Take the time to get out of your rush, rush, rush,” Kenny said. “That will reduce stress, even if you aren’t cleaning up. It’s important to take that break, whether it’s a 15-minute break or a 2-hour break – however long you have, even if you’re sitting still on the bench and listening to the birds. It’s great for your own self-care.”

Preservation of the natural world

Kenny said while nature is almost always good for humans, humans aren’t always good for nature. A litter cleanup can help correct it.

For example, dog feces, even in the woods, can potentially harm wildlife because dogs and wildlife eat different foods; so the waste biomes aren’t the same, Kenny said.

Sure, apple cores and banana peels are biodegradable, Kenny said. But tossing the apple core for the raccoons will attract even more raccoons looking for food, she said. And then raccoons can become a nuisance to humans..

“That banana peel will decompose – after several months,” Kenney said. “In the meantime, it just sits there.”

Silent advocacy

Passersby might join your efforts or – at least – stop and think about their actions, Kenny said.

They might think, “Hey, I have this water bottle. I’m not going to just chuck it on the trail. I’ll wait until I get to a garbage can,” she said.

How to participate

You have three options, Kenny said.

One: Take a walk on any trail from sunrise to sunset and pick up the trash you see.

Two: Take a walk on any trail in the Forest Preserve District of Will County and pick up any trash you see.

Three: Go to one of five official district cleanup sites. Buckets, grabbers and vests will be provided. The event is free but registration is required for each participant. Register at volgistics.com/appform/2045002089.

“Will County is such a large district,” Kenny said. “People live all the way up in Naperville, all the way down to Wilmington and over in Crete and Beecher. We wanted to give people the opportunity, no matter where they live, to go out and enjoy the trail and, hopefully, make it better.”

Official sites and times

• 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monee Reservoir Visitor Center, Monee Township

• 9 to11 a.m. Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Visitor Center, Plainfield

• 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Four Rivers Environmental Educational Center, Channahon

• 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville

• 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township

For information on becoming an ongoing volunteer with the district, visit VolunteerServices@fpdwc.org.

For more information on the event, visit reconnectwithnature.org.







