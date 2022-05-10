Watch for these 10 signs of hepatitis in children

Adenovirus type 41 infection might be related to the rare hepatitis recently identified in some children, including possibly three in Illinois.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, adenovirus type 41 typically causes stomach illness or cold and flu symptoms, not hepatitis, in healthy children.

The CDC said it’s working with state and local public health departments and public health officials internationally to determine a cause. The cause of this rare hepatitis is currently unknown, the CDC said.

Edward Hospital said parents should vaccinate their children against hepatitis viruses A and B. Parents should also call their pediatrician if their kids have any of these symptoms of hepatitis, the hospital said.

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

Light-colored stools

Joint pain

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of eyes)

To prevent illness, Edward Hospital said people of all ages should:

Wash hands regularly and thoroughly

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with sick people

For more information, visit EEHealth.org/services/children.