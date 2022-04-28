Family nurse practitioner Amy Bohland now seeing patients in Braidwood and Dwight

A family nurse practitioner has joined the staff of Morris Hospital’s Healthcare Centers in Braidwood and Dwight, according to a news release from Morris Hospital.

Amy Bohland is certified as a nurse practitioner by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She is able to “order and interpret diagnostic tests, diagnose disease, provide appropriate treatments and prescribe medications,” according to the release. In 2020, Bohland became certified in skin and wound management from the Wound Care Education Institute.

“I strive to help my patients understand their health to empower them to be an active participant in their health,” Bohland said in the release. “I want my patients to be able to discuss their concerns with me. I promise to listen without bias or judgment.”

Bohland has worked as a family nurse practitioner since 2019 and as a registered nurse since 2013, according to the release.

She earned her master’s degree in nursing from Governor’s State University, her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Purdue University Calumet and her associate degree in nursing from Joliet Junior College, according to the release.

Bohland was born and raised in Joliet and currently lives in Wilmington.

She joins Dr. Mark Passerman and Dr. Jennifer Thomas, both board-certified family medicine physicians, at the Braidwood Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital. She also joins Passerman and Kathy Ulivi, also a certified family nurse practitioner, at the Dwight Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital.

Braidwood Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital is at 389 E. Main St. in Braidwood. The Dwight Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital is at 101 S. Prairie Ave. in Dwight.

To schedule an appointment with Bohland, call 815-458-2532 for Braidwood or 815-584-3291 for Dwight.

For information, visit morrishospital.org/braidwood or morrishospital.org/dwight.