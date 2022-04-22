Joliet West H.S. interp, journalism teams do well at IHSA competitions

Joliet West High School students recently placed at two different Illinois High School Association competitions, according to news releases from Joliet Township High School District 204.

Joliet West journalism students won second place as a team at the IHSA sectionals April 9. Twelve students qualified for the state competition April 22 at Heartland Community College in Normal by placing in the top three of their categories, according to the release.

Sectional winners are Alih Rangel (first place yearbook layout and fourth place infographics); Haley Maser (first place newspaper design and first place headline writing); Sarah Shay (first place editorial writing and fourth place copy editing); Sydney Holmes (second place editorial cartooning and third place advertising); Nancy Patel (second place news writing and fifth place yearbook copy writing); Megan Krok (third place feature writing and third place yearbook caption writing); Arianna Westbrooks (third place broadcast news); Cheyenne Smith (third place photo storytelling); Braden Brophy and Tiffany Trizna (third place video news); Caitlyn and Molly Murdock-Schey (third place yearbook theme development); Mariah Brooks (fourth place review writing); and Natalie Bartelt (fourth place sports writing).

In addition, the Joliet West group interpretation students placed fifth in the IHSA state finals during the weekend of March 15 for it performance of “Hercules,” according to the release.

According to the release, these cast members were recognized for an “all cast” performance at state: Braden Brophy (Hercules), Kennedy Dorris (Meg), Jarrin Griggs (Zeus), Daniel Sanchez (Phil) and Julia Slowakiewicz (Hades).

Group interpretation students who placed at state are Braden Brophy (Hercules/student director); Kennedy Dorris (Megara); Jarrin Griggs (Zeus); Lesly Hernandez (Muse); Molly Murdock-Schey (Muse); Karis Posteluk (Pain); Gianna Ronchetti (Panic); Daniel Sanchez (Phil); Julia Slowakiewicz (Hades); Tiffany Trizna (Muse); and Bethany Yanchick (MUSEician).

The Joliet West group interpretation head coach is Kristin Blake and the volunteer coach is Tony Nardi.

For information, visit jths.org.