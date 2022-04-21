Visitation and Aid Society in Joliet hosting Spring Elegance Brunch on May 1

Joliet’s Visitation and Aid Society isn’t as well-known as other area charity organizations.

But it consistently has helped people in need since it was organized in 1889. And on May 1, the society is hosting its first in-person fundraiser since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The V&A’s Spring Elegance Brunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet. Features include raffles, a bourbon-tasting room and an opportunity to visit in person with others.

“This is going to be a lovely afternoon,” Pam Prezek, V&A publicity chairman, said, “and it’s for a great cause.”

Tickets are $50. Reserve them by Monday by calling 815-462-0684. Proceeds benefit V&A, which helps Joliet-area families in need, whether they need food or help with housing or medical bills, Prezek said.

Members of the Visitation and Aid Society in Joliet are seen at a past member luncheon at the Jacob Henry Mansion in Joliet. The V&A, which helps people in need, is holding its Spring Elegance Brunch on Sunday, April 1, 2022. Reserve tickets by April 25, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Visitation and Aid Society)

“It’s rough out there,” Prezek said. “Sometimes people just need a hand.”

In addition V&A also helps with holiday means for Joliet Public Schools District 86 families in need, Prezek said. Last year, V&A provided Thanksgiving meals for 259 adults and 403 children, as well as meals for 255 adults and 420 children at Christmas, Prezek said.

“And we also provided Christmas gifts for children under the age of 18,” Prezek said.

During the pandemic, V&A volunteers contributed to and helped distribute produce at Joliet Central High School and distributed food with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, Prezek said.

Members of the Visitation and Aid Society in Joliet at the Northern Illinois Food Bank during the pandemic. The organization, which helps people in need, is holding its Spring Elegance Brunch on Sunday, April 1, 2022. Reserve tickets by April 25, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Visitation and Aid Society)

V&A also donates to MorningStar Mission and the food bank at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Joliet, Prezek said. Recently, V&A donated $5,000 to the Will-Grundy Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

For people who want to help in other ways, V&A is accepting new members, Prezek said.

“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “We only have four meetings a year and they’re luncheons so our working members can attend, And it’s a great way to give back to Joliet.”

The luncheons themselves also are fundraisers, Prezek said. Members pay $35 and that includes a full meal, entertainment and the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets. Membership dues are $50 a year, she said.

Although the V&A executive board did meet by Zoom, V&A members do enjoy in-person interactions, Prezek said.

“It’s nice to have those one-on-one, spontaneous conversations and sharing of ideas,” Prezek said.

For information and to request assistance, visit visitationandaidsocietyofjoliet.com or call 815-462-0684.