Karen Pastell receives Woman of the Year award from Zonta Club of Joliet Area

Zonta Club of Joliet Area named Karen Pastell as its Woman of the Year on April 12.

Pastell received a crystal award and a dozen yellow roses. She is a retired audiologist and former owner of Prairieland Audiology.

In those roles, Pastells discussed in a 2020 Herald-News story how pandemic safety measures pose unique challenges for people with hearing loss. In that story, Pastell also provided tips for speaking to people who have hearing loss.

Pastell has belonged to the club for 14 years and is its treasurer, according to a news release from Zonta Club of Joliet Area. She’s also served in executive board positions over the years and participated in many service projects and committees

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce recently honored Pastell at its Business Builders Meeting on March 25, according to the chamber’s Facebook page.

Peggy Field, committee chair for Zonta Club of Joliet Area, said in the release that members consider Pastell to be dependable and cheerful.

