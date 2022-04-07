Bolingbrook principal named 2022 Illinois Middle School Principal of the Year

When Keith Wood became the new principal of Brooks Middle School in 2011, he spent that summer visiting the incoming sixth graders, according to a 2011 Herald-News story.

Wood, still principal of Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook, recently was named the 2022 Illinois Middle School Principal of the Year, according to a news release from Valley View School District 365U.

Horace Mann, an insurance company focusing on the financial needs of educators, and the Illinois Principals Association made the announcement. The IPA will recognize wood at its annual Education Leaders Annual Conference in October, according to the release.

The award recognizes middle school principals who positively affect students and the learning community, according to the release.

Jason Pascavage, principal of Bolingbrook High School, said in the release that Wood supports students, staff and the community.

“Dr. Wood plays a key role in students receiving supplies, tutoring and social-emotional learning through the local [Heart Haven OutReach], which is a local nonprofit that supports students,” Pascavage said in the release. “Keith has been an integral part of our principal leadership team and is one of the original administrators that brought our most successful reading and writing interventions to the district.”

Ryan Lawrence, executive director of H2O, said the nonprofit has worked closely with Brooks Middle School since 2016.

Lawrence said in the release that Wood “has helped many individuals realize their potential and has given them the guidance to educate students at a high level of excellence” and inspires his administrators and educators to give the very best of their talents.

“Dr. Wood and his team seem to be on the forefront of knowing how to address struggles and difficulties their students are facing and are always willing to do the extra work to ensure the students receive the support they need,” Lawrence said.

Wood said principals who are effective leaders must be mission-driven, agents and managers of systems change and people who can “determine the types of professional learning that need to occur for teachers to perform at a high level.”

“I believe that I consistently promote a culture of high expectations where students are expected to learn and grow,” Wood said in the release. “I consistently challenge my staff to see the very best in our students and the community we serve.”

Wood has served as principal at Brooks Middle School since 2011. He previously served as principal and assistant principal at MacArthur Middle School in Berkley, Illinois, according to the release.

He also served as an adjunct professor supervision, research and ethics at Concordia University and a math instructor at Triton College, according to the 2011 Herald-News story.

Wood has been an active member of the Illinois Principals Association. He has served as Three Rivers Region membership chairman, Three Rivers legislative chairman and Three Rivers Diversity & Equity chairman, according to the release.

He earned his doctorate in educational administration from Loyola University and a master’s in school administration and a bachelor’s in elementary education from the University of Illinois-Chicago, according to the 2011 Herald-New story.