New lounge with European flair comes to Plainfield

Right next door to the family-owned Hazel Marie’s ice cream shop is a new lounge, also owned by the same family.

BeAttitudes opened on Feb. 10 at 24030 W Lockport St. in Plainfield, the same address as Hazel Marie’s.

Zach Barvian, assistant manager, said “beatitude” means “supreme blessedness” and that is the feeling he hopes patrons feel when they walk inside.

“The type of atmosphere we tried to create was something that felt humble and not pretentious and just kind of homey, very cozy,” Barvian said.

A real estate office had previously occupied the space. Barvian said having the space available was “a great opportunity to try something new.”

BeAttitudes, a Plainfield lounge that opened in February, offers an intimate atmosphere, hand-crafted cocktails and small plates. (Photo provided)

Barvian recalled a family trip to Europe in 2018. He said some of the venues in Spain inspired the mood of BeAttitudes.

“It was just a very different scene,” Barvian said. “There was a lot of cafes and bars, small bars. And the atmosphere was really like what we tried to recreate – or imitate. It was very personable and quaint and just down-to-earth.”

In addition to coffee, herbal tea, sparkling water and a variety of wines and some beer, BeAttitudes offers six libations and six “small plates,” he said.

Libations range in price from $9 to $11 and include the Peacemaker (raspberry and vodka martini), Cloak & Tunic (barreled gin, elder blood orange, honey and lemon juice), Bellringer (rye whiskey, honey and grapefruit juice), Righteous Deed (creamy chocolate martini with or without mint), Old Fashioned (muddled demerara and bitters, Luxardo cherry and orange peel) and Blessed Enemy (hot buttered rum.

Small plates range in price from $6 to $8 and include almond stuffed marinated olives, assorted cheeses and beef bites, goat cheese stuffed dates, chocolate truffles, vanilla ice cream with Crème de Menthe and dessert of the day.

Barvian’s family, long-time Plainfield residents, had planned to open BeAttitudes in March 2020 but delayed that opening due to the pandemic. But as COVID cases continued to decline and Illinois relaxed some guidelines, the family felt people were ready for something new, he said.

They may have been right.

BeAttitudes, a Plainfield lounge that opened in February, offers an intimate atmosphere, hand-crafted cocktails and small plates. (Photo provided)

“Attendance sems to be just steadily increasing,” Barvian said. “Last week was our best week so far. The week before that was our previous best.”

Hours at BeAttitudes are 5 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, call 815-782-3168 or visit enjoybeattitudes.com.