Plainfield teacher sends ‘fan mail’ to her students

Most third grade students will never receive fan mail – much less earn points toward any such mail.

But that’s not the case with some of the students at Lincoln Elementary School in Plainfield.

Janet Flaa, a learning behavior specialist at the school, sends fan mail to her students each month to thank them for working hard during remote learning.

“I hope Fan Mail is motivating the students and reminding them they are important,” Flaa said in a news release from District 202. “I want to connect with them personally until we can meet in person.

Lincoln Elementary School parent Kelly DeVolder feels fan mail has motivated her daughter Evie and she appreciates the extra effort teachers are making.

“In these very strange times, it’s so inspiring to see our teachers’ creativity and dedication to building real, meaningful connections with their students,” DeVolder said in the news release.

Students can earn “fan mail points” for good participation, being on time for class for a whole week, answering hard questions and using kind words when they talk to their peers.

Flaa said in the release that she tells them she is their “biggest fan” because of all their hard work. Once students earn their points, Flaa sends them a personalized letter or postcard along with some extra surprises, such as pencils, stickers, coloring sheets and more.

“Each letter is a little different because I want to connect with each student personally,” Flaa said in the release.

Lincoln Elementary School Learning Behavior Specialist Janet Flaa sends her students Fan Mail packages to thank them for their hard work during remote learning. Fan Mail includes a personalized postcard or letter and other goodies. (Photo provided)

Teachers at Plainfield Community Consolidated School District connect with their students in various ways.

