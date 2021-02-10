Minooka senior and founder of non-profit named Rotary Club ‘Student of the Month’

Minooka Community High School senior Alaina Frazier, daughter of Jennifer and Brad Frazier of Shorewood, was named the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club “Student of the Month” for January.

Alaina co-founded the non-profit organization Gifting for Thrifting with her friend Morgan Moreno in 2018. Alaina and Morgan held their first free pop-up clothing store in 2018 in the parish hall at St. Mary’s in Minooka and more in subsequent years, attracting hundreds of attendees.

“Whether in need or just looking to have a fun shopping day, Gifting For Thrifting provides people of all ages, and sizes, the opportunity to come and add some new items to their wardrobes,” Alaina said in a Herald-News story last year. “Although it is a lot of hard work, the results are incredibly rewarding.”

Alaina maintains a 4.6 grade-point-average (weighted), achieved high honor roll all 4 years, and was named Student of the Term in her junior year for history.

She has also served as president of National Honor Society and co-creator of Allies in Diversity and participated in Interact Club, Spanish National Honor Society, Kaleidoscope, TALK Day, history club, and as a member of the junior and senior class committee.

Alaina is also a member of the Spanish National Honor Society and has been a member of Orchesis all four years.

She was a member of the diving team sophomore year and dance team freshmen year. Alaina is a volunteer at the Miracle League of Joliet since 2013 and a member of Shorewood Junior JUGS since 2019.

For more information about Gifting For Thrifting, visit giftingforthrifting.com.