Joliet library announces plans for annual Star Wars Day

Storm Troopers march in the Star Wars Day Parade last year in Joliet. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

The Joliet Public Library’s 13th Annual Star Wars Day is June 1, and the library has announced plans for the event that attracts thousands to downtown Joliet.

Star Wars Day runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, and the family oriented event provides activities and merchandise for Star Wars enthusiasts and curiosity seekers.

Costumed re-enactors portraying Star Wars characters march in a parade that starts the event at 11 a.m.

Many visitors also dress up in Star Wars-styled garb, creating a unique atmosphere in downtown Joliet for the day.

The event will include more than 100 costumed Star Wars characters along with games, exhibits, vendors and more, the Joliet Public Library said in a news release.

General Grievous poses for a photo inside the Joliet Public Library during Star Wars Day last year in Joliet. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

Activities include:

• The parade, which starts at the Will County Office building at 302 N. Chicago St. and proceeds souh on Chicago Street to the library at the intersection with Clinton Street, where it ends on the library’s front lawn

• Artist Alley, an exhibit for Star Wars artists and authors in the lobby at the Ottawa Street entrance to the library

• Star Wars activities at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St.

• Star Wars vendors at the Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St.

• Food vendors Auntie Anne’s, Cemeno’s Pizza, Gigi’s Sweets on the Go!, Salubrious Stop, Smokin’ Z BBQ, Sunshine Mexican Cafe and TCBY

The event will shut down a portion of Chicago Street, the library parking lot, and a portion of Clinton Street that will be used for activities, food vendors, music and kids’ games.

Parking will be availalble at the parking garages on Ottawa and Clinton streets.

The library in its news release emphasized the help it receives in organizing and running Star Wars Day through partnerships and sponsorships with the city of Joliet, Joliet Township government, Friends of the Joliet Public Library, Old National Bank, D’Arcy Buick GMC, Heritage Corridor Destinations, Joliet Area Historical Museum, Joliet City Center Partnership, Exxon Mobil, TBS (Today’s Business Solutions), and Complete Cleaning Company.

Morew information about Star Wars Day is available online at https://jolietlibrary.org/star-wars-day/.