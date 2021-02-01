Pets of the Week: Feb. 1

The Herald-News presents this week's Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where he or she can be adopted. (Photos provided)

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Frankie is a 3-year-old terrier that is friendly and active. He has a lot of energy and is very playful. His tail is always wagging, and he is a sweetheart that loves everyone he meets, including other dogs. To meet him, email Stacy at stacy@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Peter is a 1-year-old long and lanky tabby. He is very sweet, but he can be a little shy initially. Once he knows you, his adorable personality shows, and he will look for attention and pets. He loves ear and neck scratches. To meet him, email Delonda at delonda@nawsus.org or call NAWS at 708-478-5102. Visit nawsus.org.

Heather is a 2-year-old mountain cur/terrier mix who needs tender loving care. She is kind and sweet and seems to do well with her kennel mates. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Martie is a 5-year-old male domestic medium-Hair cat who came from a high kill shelter. He is very calm and laid-back and loves to look out the window. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Hadley is a small, bashful, 1-year-old pittie. She is quiet and loves to sit next people for some one-on-one time. Hadley has mastered the pittie head tilt and, paired with her adorable ears, she is as cute as a button. To meet Hadley, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Dara is a 5-year old tortie with a typical tortie personality: she loves attention and can be sassy at times. She is pretty quiet and needs to be the only pet in the home. She enjoys snuggling on blankets and eating wet food. To meet Dara, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Sweet Inky spent the first part of her life on her own. Now that she’s found human companionship, she wants to be with people. She loves when they pet, cuddled and play with her. She greets her human friends by running up to them and mewing happily. She’d likely do well with kids if they’re cat-savvy or older. If introduced slowly, she may be OK with another gentle cat. To meet her, contact Humane Haven Animal Shelter athhas.org or 630-378-4208.