Will County’s COVID-19 case rate continues upward trend, data show

The COVID-19 case rate in Will County has continued its upward trend, according to the latest public health data.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Will County was seeing about 20 cases per 100,000 residents as of Thursday.

While that’s twice as much as the county had two weeks ago, the rate still is far off the all-time high from January, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

The seven day rolling average of COVID-19 hospital admissions in Will County has remained in the single digits since February, per IDPH data.

The IDPH also reported that 66.1% of Will County’s nearly 700,000 residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 71.8% have received at least one dose.

For information on COVID-19 and where to find the nearest vaccine clinic, visit willcountyhealth.org.