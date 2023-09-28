5 Things to do in Will County: Plainfield homecoming parade

1. 2nd annual Bling Bling Sale/Fundraiser: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, White Oak Library District, 201 W. Normantown Road, Romeoville. More than 5,000 pieces of gently used costume and vintage jewelry along with evening bags. Most earrings and bracelets, necklaces, rings, brooches and assorted bling are priced at $1 or $2. Some jewelry in original packaging; most jewelry is pre-owed. Deconstructed jewelry bits for as little as 35 cents each. High quality jewelry and vintage bags for $20 to $200. Hosted by the White Oak Library Foundation.

For information, email whiteoakfound@gmail.com or visit wofound.org.

2. 71st annual Community Homecoming Parade: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Lockport Street, Downtown Plainfield. This year’s theme is “Toyland.” Dozens of schools, community businesses, and public and private organizations participate in this event.

For the parade route and information, visit psd202.org/page/homecoming.

3. Manhattan Chamber of Commerce Fall Craft and Vendor Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Manhattan Junior High School, 15606 Smith Road, Manhattan.

For information, visit facebook.com/ManhattanChamber.

4. Slovenian Grape Harvest Festival: 1 to 9 p.m., Sunday, Rivals Park Picnic Grounds, 1423 N Broadway St, Joliet. In celebration of the forthcoming Martin & Emma Planinsek Grocery & Meat Market Museum, 1314 Elizabeth St., Joliet, which Joliet Area Historical Museum is restoring. Event features include traditional Slovenian food, beverages, baked goods and live music.

For information, call 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org/upcoming-programs.html.

5. Three Dog Night: 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. American rock band formed in 1967, which had numerous Top 40 hits between 1969 and 1975.

For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!.