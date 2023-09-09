Joliet university hosting Irish folk singer Aoife Scott in concert

Irish singer-songwriter Aoife Scott will perform in Joliet for the second time in six months.

Scott, an award-winning folk singer and part of the legendary Black Family of musicians, performed two songs in March at the “Shamrockin’ Good Time” show at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Scott will perform in the Sexton Auditorium at the University of St. Francis’ Moser Performing Arts Center.

The concert will also include performances by award-winning Dublin guitarist Andrew Meaney (who appeared at the Rialto with Scott in March) and Chicago fiddler Katie Grennan. The show also will include a traditional set featuring local Irish music players, including USF alumni Anne Hatfield-Martin and Max Dunne.

For the last six weeks, Scott and Meaney have toured the U.S., including Colorado, Montana, Washington, Oregon, Missouri, Northern Michigan and Kentucky, said Tim Placher of Joliet, who helped organize Tuesday’s concert.

“The USF show is their only Chicago area show, and the last show of the tour before they head back to Ireland until next year,” Placher said.

Art connects USF to the Will County community

Elizabeth McDermott, dean of USF’s College Of Arts & Sciences, said the university hosting Scott is part of its ongoing connection with the greater Will County community in “showcasing musical talent” in some of the university’s “really fantastic spaces.”

For instance, USF’s Claritas Master Chorale is a university-community chorale and the Joliet Symphony Orchestra is a university-community orchestra.

And it’s a terrific way to lead into its Music at Moser 2023-24 fall/winter concert series.

“We have plenty of students who play in their own ensembles and take individual lessons,” McDermott said. “At the same time, we’d like to have the community on campus, too. It seems like a good way to start off our series, given her award-winning background and the enthusiasm for the Joliet area. … We’re thrilled she’s coming back here and making this her final stop of her U.S. tour.”

McDermott said the university has a long history of hosting musical events, which was challenging to do during the pandemic. She’s thankful USF “is able to reengage with those roots that we have.”

“We are all about music and all about the arts,” McDermott said.

Aoife Scott and Andrew Meaney pose for a photo with choir students from two schools at District 202 in Plainfield, Drauden Point Middle School and Wesmere Elementary School, during their performances at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on March 16, 2023. (Photo provided by Tim Placher)

Both McDermott and Scott credit Placher for bringing Scott to Joliet and USF. Placher organizes musical events in Joliet, such as the musical showcase in April at USF and August’s Porch and Music Fest.

During her last visit, Scott said she visited the Joliet Area Historical Museum and the Old Joliet Prison and was “absolutely blown away” by the majesty of the Rialto.

And she’s happy to reconnect with her new friends in Joliet.

“We really enjoyed getting to know the area,” she said. “It’s been amazing. I’ve learned so much about it.”

Tuesday’s show will feature songs, stories, laughs and “getting people to sing along with me,” said Scott, adding she encourages audience participation.

“My granny said to me that to sing is the key to joy in our life,” she said. “So I get my poking stick out and get people to sing along with me.”

Aoife Scott plays the Bodhran at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on March 16, 2023. (Photo provided by Tim Placher)

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Aoife Scott concert

WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: University of St. Francis, Moser Performing Arts Center, Sexton Auditorium. 500 Wilcox St., Joliet

ETC: Aoife Scott will perform along with Dublin guitarist Andrew Meaney and Chicago fiddler Katie Grennan. Show will also include a traditional set featuring local Irish music players, including USF alumni Anne Hatfield-Martin and Max Dunne.

TICKETS: $15 general admission (USF students free with I.D.) Purchase at stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser.

INFO: For more information about Aoife Scott, visit aoifescott.com.