5 Things to do in Will County: Three Rivers Festival this weekend

1. Three Rivers Festival: Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Central Park, 24856 W Eames St., Channahon. Carnival, food, live entertainment, children’s activities. Family entertainment, beer garden. Parade at noon Sunday (rain or shine).

For a full list of activities and information, visit threeriversfest.info.

2. Westminster Presbyterian Church’s secondhand sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1015 Winthrop Ave., Joliet. Fill a bag of bargains for $6. Featured items include clothing, household items, jewelry, books, furniture and holiday items. Free admission.

For information, call 815-725-6687.

3. Travis Tritt: 7:30 p.m., Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Southern rock-influenced artist.

For tickets, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600. For information about Tritt, visit travistritt.com.

American country artist Travis Tritt will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Aug, 10. Tickets are on sale. (Photo courtesy of Jaclyn Duske )

4. Farm & Barn Fest: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Yunker Park, 10824 W. La Porte Road, Mokena. Parking and admission are free. Features include flea market (9 a.m. to noon), entertainment, concessions, splash pad (10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) and kids’ activities, pony rides and petting zoo (noon to 5 p.m.). Some kids’ activities require a wristband; some have a fee.

For a full list of activities and information, visit mokenapark.com.

5. Joliet Blues Festival: 3 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet. Food trucks and tents and four blues bands. Beer and wine available to buy. No outside food or beverages. Attendees must show identification. Guests may bring blankets and lawn chairs but no umbrellas. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on Saturday.

To purchase tickets online in advance and for information, visit bicentennialpark.org or jolietbluesmusicfestival.com.

