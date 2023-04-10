Travis Tritt to perform at the Rialto in Joliet in August

American country artist Travis Tritt is returning to the Rialto Square Theatre on Aug. 10 and tickets are now on sale.

The show will begin 7:30 p.m. at the Rialto, 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

Tritt previously performed at the Rialto in 2022.

The Southern rock-influenced artist released his debut album “Country Club” in 1990, the release said.

Four tracks peaked at numbers two and three on the Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts, helping Tritt to win Top New Male Artist award from Billboard and the CMA Horizon Award (now known as the Best New Artist, the release said.

In 1991, the Recording Industry Association of America marked “Country Club” as certified platinum, and, in 1992, the Grand Ole Opry invited Tritt to become a member in 1992, the release said.

Two years later, Tritt released his second album – “It’s All About to Change” – and all four singles reached the country music charts’ top five and led the RIAA to certify both albums as triple-platinum certified, the release said.

Tritt has performed at the “1996 Olympics, two Super Bowls, a World Series Game, the opening of the Georgia Dome, the final Braves game at Atlanta-Fulton Country Stadium and, in 2013, the NCAA men’s basketball championship.” The release said.

He began his own label, Post Oak Recordings, in 2012, the release said.

Tritt has enjoyed a career of many hit singles, more certified platinum albums and 30 million in album sales, the release said. Tritt has also won two Grammys and three CMA Awards, the release said.

Purchase tickets to see Tritt in concert at rialtosquare.com.