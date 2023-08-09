Joliet Blues Fest lineup announced

Joliet Blues Festival returns to Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park on Saturday.

The fifth annual Blues Festival will be 3 to 10 p.m. at the park.

The event includes food trucks and tents along with four blues bands. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. No outside food or beverages will be allowed. Attendees will be required to show identification. Guests may bring blankets and lawn chairs but no umbrellas.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on Saturday. To purchase tickets online in advance, visit www.bicentennialpark.org or www.jolietbluesmusicfestival.com.

Brandon Santini will be the headline act at Joliet Blues Festival on Saturday. (Provided by Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park)

Park officials announced the entertainment lineup.

• Matt Hendricks and Bill “Cash” Curtis, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

• Darren Jay and the Delta Souls, 5 to 6 p.m.

• T-Bird Huck and the MVPs, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Brandon Santini, the headline act, performs 8 to 9 p.m.

Santini’s 2013 album, “This Time Another Year,” was nominated for numerous Blues Music Awards,” according to a news release about the event. His 2019 album, “The Longshot,” reached number 7 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart. He won a Blues Blast Music Award in 2019 for best Contemporary Blues Album.

For more information, call 815-724-3761 or visit the website, www.jolietbluesmusicfestival.com.

Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park is located along the Des Plaines River at 201 W. Jefferson St.