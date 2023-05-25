5 Things to do in Will County: Ale Trail Night at Elder Brewing Co. in Joliet

1. Free Summer Woof-Out: Pet-Friendly Patriotic PAWscape Sampling Event: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 Paws 4 U Pet Bakery and Treats, 1504 Essington Road #6, Joliet. Pets can sample appetizers, burgers, hot dogs and broth. Other features include photo booth, chance to win patriotic raffle basket and 10% off featured products. Hosted by Bentley’s Pet Stuff – Joliet.

For information, visit facebook.com/BentleysPetStuffJoliet.

2. Ale Trail Night at Elder Brewing Co.: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Elder Brewing Co., 218 E. Cass St., Joliet. Event includes giveaways, live acoustic set from Martin Huff and an opportunity to learn how to use the 2023 Heritage Corridor Ale Trail passport to visit local breweries and win exclusive prizes. Hosted by Heritage Corridor Ale Trail, Elder Brewing Co. and Heritage Corridor Destinations.

For information, call 815-651-4200 or visit facebook.com/elderbrewingco.

3. “Singing in the Rain”: See the classic musical starring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the ROXY Lockport Theater, 1017 S State St., Lockport. Full-service bar and light snacks available to buy. Hosted by the Lockport Summer Art Series and ROXY Lockport.

To buy tickets, visit Bit.ly/RoxyMovies.

4. Summer Sunset Series at The Bluffs: 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, Heritage Bluffs Golf Club, 24355 W Bluff Road, Channahon. Featured musical artist for the concert series is The Loose Screws.

For information, visit facebook.com/TheBluffsChannahon/events.

5. Homer Glen Stargazing: 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Heritage Park, 14240 W 151st St., Homer Glen. Naperville Astronomical Association will provide telescopic views of the sky at this free, public stargazing event if weather cooperates. To check status of event, visit stargazing.net/naa/index.shtml.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/.