5 Things to do in Will County: Fall fun includes Oktober Fest, pumpkin fun run, pre-Halloween party

1) The Kiwanis Club of Plainfield will hold an Oktober Fest from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Warehouse 109, located at 14903 S. Center St, #109 in Plainfield. Admission includes German food, live music, beer tasting, beer stein holding contest, 50/50 raffle swag. Proceeds go to Plainfield Kiwanis Scholarship Fund. For more information, visit plainfieldchamber.com.

2) Come out to a Halloween ARTini Social Hour & Pre-Halloween Costume Party from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at The Strange and Unusual Art Gallery, located at 34 Clinton St. in Joliet. Mingle with the gallery’s resident artists, gallery owners, and bring a sample of original artwork for a chance to be included in an upcoming group shows. Not an artist? Come out anyway. Check out the gallery and newest show: “A Haunting on Clinton Street”. Costumes encouraged for this event. Bring your own beverage. Suggested donation is $5 at the door. For more information, visit strangeandunusual.hopestreetwoodworks.com.

3) Our Savior Lutheran Church will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. The church is located at 1910 Black Road, Joliet. For more information, call 815-725-1606.

4) The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host a free Pumpkin Fun Run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hadley Valley Preserve – Gougar Road Access, Joliet. The fun run is just under 2.5 miles on a crushed limestone surface. Participants will receive a complimentary orange wrist sweatband with a zipper pocket to wear during the race along with a miniature pumpkin after they cross the finish line. Aunt Anne’s Pretzels will be onsite. Free, all ages. Register by Friday. When registering, choose a time slot for the start of your run: 11, 11:15, 11:30 or 11:45 a.m. No in-line skates, bicycles or dogs at this event. Parking is available at Hadley Valley — Gougar Road Access. Overflow parking is available at the Route 6 Access. Check-in will be at Gougar Road Access. To register and for more information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

5) The Lockport Township Fire Protection District will host its Fire Prevention Week Open House from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Lockport Station 6, 19623 Renwick Road. Features include children’s games, an inflatable obstacle course, LifeStar medical helicopter, a chance to meet the firefighters. food trucks. informative displays and demonstrations by the Lockport Fire Specialty Teams.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!.