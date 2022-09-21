5 Things to do in Will County: quilts, car shows, marching bands

1) The Heritage Quilters Guild of Lockport will hold a quilt show from 10 am to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Liberty Junior High School, 151 Lenox St., New Lenox. Admission is $6. Children age 12 and under are free. Highlights include vendors, raffle baskets, quilt show raffle quilt and the display of many quilts. For more information, visit heritagequiltersguild.com.

2) “Unsolved History: Molly Zelko at 65,” a special presentation in commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the disappearance of newspaperwoman Molly Zelko, will be held 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St. Joliet. Journalist and researcher Lonny Cain will share new evidence in the case and curate a display of Zelko artifacts. The display includes the shoes Zelko wore on the night of her disappearance on Sept. 25, 1957, which were found outside her residence the following morning. Registration not required. Zoom option available. Free for museum members. Admission starts at $8 for adults. For more information, visit jolietmuseum.org.

3) The Plainfield Fire Protection District will hold an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fire Station 2, 23806 W. 135th Street. Features include demonstrations, displays, raffle prizes and a hot dog lunch. Free, family friendly event. For more information call, 815-436-5335 or visit plainfieldfpd.com.

4) Like cars? “We Roll for UCP-CDS”, a community car show hosted by Prison City Kruisers will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Crossroads Christian Church, 2312 Essington Road, Joliet. Classic car owners register at ucp-cds.org/2022-ucp-cds-car-show for $20 in advance or $25 on event day. Also a food truck and 50/50 cash raffle. Event benefits United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services in Joliet. For more information, call 815-744-3500 ext. 220.

5) Come out to the 5th annual marching band invitational on Saturday at Plainfield South High School, 7800 Caton Farm Road, Plainfield, where 18 Chicago suburban and Northern Illinois high school marching bands are scheduled to compete. This includes bands from Plainfield High School-Central Campus, Plainfield North and Plainfield East high schools. Gates open 12:15 p.m. First performance begins 1:15 p.m. The Plainfield South High School band will perform an exhibition show at approximately 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students, District 202 employees, and seniors. Children younger than 5 are free. Parking is free. Concessions and invitational merchandise will be for sale. For more information, visit plainfieldsouthband.com/marching-invitational.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!.