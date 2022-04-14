5 Things to do in Will County: 3 ways to celebrate Easter

1) The Rialto Square Theatre will show the classic film “Casablanca” at 7 p.m. Thursday. Admission is $5. Concessions will be available. The Rialto Square Theatre is at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

2) The Mobile Museum of Tolerance will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Minooka Community High School District 111, South Campus, 26655 W. Eames St. in Channahon. All ages welcome. Free. For information, visit museumoftolerance.com.

3) The outdoor Good Friday Walk of the Cross, sponsored by the New Lenox Ministerial Association, will take place at 10 a.m. Friday,beginning in front of St. Jude Catholic Church, 241 W. Second Ave. New Lenox. All denominations may participate in this symbolic walk of Jesus to Calvary, following a wooden cross being carried by youth from local churches. Walkers will follow the cross and offer a hymn, brief homily and prayer outside at St. Jude Church, United Methodist Church, 339 Haven Ave. and ending at Maplewood Cemetery on Haven Avenue.

4) Meet the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 801 E. Francis Road in New Lenox. The event also includes crafts and an egg hunt. Event is for children 10 and younger. Bring your camera for photos with the Easter Bunny. Event is free, hosted by the Francis Field Youth Foundation. For information, visit francisfield.org or visit Francis Field Youth Foundation on Facebook.

5) St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Joliet will host an Easter/Pascha bazaar from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The church will sell Pascha bread, poppy seed rolls, assorted European cookies, pierogies, pelmeni, handmade greeting cards, handmade jewelry, candles and pysanky. The church also will feature a Ukranian table. All proceeds and donations from this table will benefit the people of Ukraine. St. Nicholas is at 1000 Barber Lane in Joliet. For information, call 815-725-4742 or visit stnicholasjoliet.org.

