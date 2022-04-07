5 Things to do in Will County: Easter egg hunts for kids and adults, STEM Fest 2022

1) Joliet West High School will perform the musical “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Joliet West High School Auditorium, 401 N. Larkin Ave. in Joliet. Synopsis: A British romantic farce about a penniless clerk in 1907 London who becomes ninth to inherit the Earldom of Highhurst after his mother dies. Tickets are $8 at jtwestchoir.org or $10 at the door.

2) The Rialto Square Theatre will host comedian Dave Landau at 8 p.m. Friday and Peppa Pig Live! at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Rialto Square Theatre is at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

5 Things To Do

3) Register the kids for “Bunny Bush,” which will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Romeoville Recreation Center at 900 West Romeo Road in Romeoville. Activities include light food with a drink, crafts, a children’s entertainer, inflatables, free egg hunt and a picture with a bunny to bring home. Children must be accompanied by a paid adult. Everyone must be registered before Friday. To register and for information, visit romeoville.org/860/Bunny-Bash.

4) The White Oak Library District will host STEM Fest 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at its Romeoville branch, 201 W. Normantown Road in Romeoville. Features include STEM activities and demonstrations, Dave DiNaso’s Traveling World of Reptiles, Crosstown Exotics and SLIME Lab. For information, visit whiteoaklibrary.org or contact Beverly Krakovec at 815-552-4225 or bkrakovec@whiteoaklib.org.

5) The American Legion Post 1977 will host an Easter egg hunt for adults from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the post, 14414 Ford Drive in New Lenox. Features include a DJ from 7 to 11 p.m. and pizza for those who sign up before the event on the sheet at the bar. The hunt starts at 8 pm. Bring a small flashlight. There will be a prize for the best Easter attire. The event is for those 21 and older. Participants must sign an accident waiver. For information, visit americanlegionnewlenox.com or call 815-485-4651.

