5 Things to do in Will County: Musical events, full moon hike, craft fair

1) Lewis University is hosting two events for artist Benjamin Calvert. A reception and gallery talk will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Brent and Jean Wadsworth Family Gallery on the main campus in Romeoville. In addition, an exhibit of Calvert’s work is on display until 9 p.m. Friday. Both events are free and open to the public. Face masks are required. Fill out a health screening before the events at lewisu.edu/covid-19/visitor-health-screening.htm. Calvert, a third-generation printmaker, uses woodblocks to create relief prints on paper and canvas. For information, email Natalie Swain, art gallery coordinator, at swainna@lewisu.edu.

2) It’s spring musical time at District 202 in Plainfield. Plainfield East High School will present “Cinderella: The Enchanted Edition” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 12001 S. Naperville Road, Plainfield. Advance tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students, staff, and seniors or $8 for adults and $6 for students, staff and seniors at the door. Buy tickets online at plainfield-east-high-school-choir.ticketleap.com/pehs-cinderella. For information, contact Ali Kordelewski at 815-577-0324 or AKordele@psd202.org. Plainfield North High School will present “High School Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 12005 S. 248th St. Plainfield. Buy advance tickets online at pnhs.seatyourself.biz or by cash or check in the PNHS lobby starting at 6:15 p.m. the days of the show. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for staff, students and senior citizens. For requests for special needs, email Lori Kraus at lkraus@psd202.org. For information, contact Kit Crawford at 815-609-8506 or kcrawfor@psd202.org. Plainfield South High School will present “Little Women” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 7800 W. Caton Farm Road, Plainfield. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $7 for children 3 and older, students and seniors 65 and older. Children 2 and younger are admitted free. Buy tickets at plainfieldsouthhs.ludus.com or at the door. For information, email Amanda Dirienzo at adirienz@psd202.org.

5 Things To Do

3) The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a “Spring Full Moon Hike” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at Prairie Bluff Preserve in Crest Hill. This 3-mile hike begins at twilight. As night falls, the full moon will light the path. Tour is free for those ages 10 and older. Register by March 17 at reconnectwithnature.org or call 815-722-9470.

4) Drauden Point Middle School choir director and music teacher Tim Placher will host “A Shamrockin’ Good Time” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Rialto Square Theater, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Forty local musicians, including Drauden Point choir students, will perform traditional and contemporary Irish music along with Irish dancers and pipers. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger. Buy tickets at rialtosquare.com/events, by calling 815-726-6600 or at the box office door.

5) The Homer Township Public Library is hosting a craft fair from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 14320 W. 151st St. in Homer Glen. Features include local artists, crafters, vendors, raffles and grab ‘n’ go kids crafts. For information, call 708-301-7908 or visit homerlibrary.org.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.