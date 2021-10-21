5 Things to do in Will County: Score great music merchandise, see CSA art exhibit

1) The Joliet West Key Club will host a free Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Joliet West High School, 401 N. Larkin Ave. in Joliet. The event is geared toward younger children and place in the senior parking lot, which is located off Glenwood Avenue next to the tennis courts. The event includes candy, games and decorated cars.

2) Lewis University is hosting an art exhibition “As We See It” by members of the Chicago Society of Artists (CSA) through Friday. A gallery talk will be held at 7 p.m. in the Jean Wadsworth Family Gallery, which is located on the main campus in Romeoville. Facemasks are required. Visitors will fill out a health screening form prior to visiting the exhibit, which is available at lewisu.edu/covid-19/visitor-health-screening.htm.

The exhibition includes painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, linocut, encaustic, and mixed media. Exhibit hours 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Natalie Swain, art gallery coordinator, at swainna@lewisu.edu.

5 Things To Do

3) Come out to the Halloween Fest from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Romeoville Village Hall, located at 1050 W. Romeo Road in Romeoville. Children of all ages can participate in trunk-or-treat. Costume contest is for ages 2 to 12. The first 400 children will receive a free pumpkin. For more information, visit romeoville.org.

4) WCSF-88.7 FM, the radio station of the University of St. Francis (USF) is hosting its annual Mega Music Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at USF’s St. Clare Campus, located at 1550 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Early bird admission is 7:30 a.m. with a suggested donation of $20. Otherwise, admission is free.

Items for sale includes vinyl LPs, 45s, 78s, CDs, DVDs, video games, sheet music, 8-tracks, cassettes, instruments, audio equipment and many more music-related items. All proceeds support the educational mission of WCSF-88.7 FM. The station is available on online at wcsf.streamon.fm.

5) Anyone age 7 and older is invited to take the “Shadows of the Night Lantern Hike” from 5 to 7 p.m. or 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Forest Preserve District’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Discover the “real creatures sneaking around the woods” and “find out “whooo” is watching and what is lurking,” the Forest Preserve District of Will County said in a news release. Free. Registration required by Thursday. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.