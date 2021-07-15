See what’s happening at Will County libraries this weekend

Welcome to The Herald-News’ Will County Inside/Outside Guide. Each week, Features Editor Denise M. Baran-Unland (@Denise_Unland61) highlights a few ideas for you to enjoy your weekend in Will County.

Welcome to my monthly library picks – along with news about digital magazines that libraries in the Pinnacle Library Cooperative now offers.

These libraries include Fountaindale Public Library District, Joliet Public Library, Lemont Public Library District, Plainfield Public Library District, Shorewood-Troy Public Library District and White Oak Library District.

As long as residents of Bolingbrook, Joliet, Lemont, Plainfield, Village of Shorewood, Troy Township, Crest Hill, Lockport and Romeoville have a card from a member library, they can “browse digital magazines sectioned off from the rest of the catalog with all searches filtered and dedicated to that format,” according to a news release from the Pinnacle Library Cooperative.

The digital collection also includes thousands of eBooks and audiobooks in a variety of genres for all ages, according to the release. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, thus eliminating late fees.

Readers also can download titles onto Libby for offline use. Visit pinnacle.overdrive.com.

And now, check out these library events:

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG

WHEN: Noon Friday

WHERE: Manhattan-Elwood Public Library District, 240 Whitson St. Manhattan

INFO: Indoor movie for kids and their families. Popcorn provided. For information, call 815-478-3987, email srayson@mpld.org or visit mpld.org.

TAKE AND CREATE COMMUNITY PUZZLE

WHEN: All day Friday

WHERE: Frankfort Public Library District, 21119 S Pfeiffer Road, Frankfort.

INFO: Help create a community tapestry wall puzzle to be displayed in the library. Stop by the reference desk to claim a blank puzzle piece and decorate it. Limited pieces are available; one piece per person. Puzzle pieces must be returned by July 30. For information, call 815-469-2423 or visit frankfortlibrary.org.

COMEDY JUGGLING SHOW PLUS GREAT BIG BUBBLE MAKING

WHEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday

WHERE: New Lenox Public Library, 120 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox

INFO: All age show. Balls, clubs, rings, spinning balls, giant beanbag chairs will “fly” through the air. Also comedy, improvisation and giant bubbles made by Jason Kollum. Registration is required. Call 815-485-2605 or visit newlenoxlibrary.org.

DOG WALK-A-THON

WHEN: Through Saturday

WHERE: Hosted by Shorewood-Troy Public Library

INFO: Support Fur Angels Animal Sanctuary by walking your dog and tracking your minutes in Beanstack through July 17. Patrons with the most minutes logged will win a $50 gift card, and a donation of pet supplies will be made to the shelter in their name. For information, call 815-725-1715 or visit shorewoodtroylibrary.org.

FAMILY BOOK CLUB KITS

WHEN: All day Saturday

WHERE: Three Rivers Public Library District, 25207 W Channon Drive, Channahon

INFO: Each comes with a set of books on a single topic and activities to try at home. For all age groups. Kits can not be put on hold. For information, call 815-467-6200 or visit trpld.org.

POKÉMON FEST

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Joliet Public Library, 3390 Black Road, Joliet

INFO: Join library trainers to hunt Pokémon in the wild, both digitally and in person. Kids can pick up a Pokémon-themed goodie bag while supplies last. Live Pokémon character available from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your own cameras. For information, call 815-846-6500 or visit jolietlibrary.org.

VIRTUAL ORIGINAL DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS

WHEN: 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturdaywhiteoaklibrary.org

WHERE: Hosted by the White Oak Library District, Romeoville branch

INFO: Dungeon Master Scott Casper will run participants virtually through the Old School environs of the World of Greyhawk, with just the original 1974-75 Dungeons & Dragons rules on their side. Registration required. Adults only. Register at whiteoaklibrary.org.

For more information, call 815-886-2030 or email scasper@whiteoaklib.org.

VIRTUAL DISCOVERY OF MAGIC

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Hosted by the Plainfield Public Library District

INFO: William Pack, “The Chicago Magic Expert” will introduce attendees to “astounding magicians” and “perplexing magic tricks.” Once registered, attendees will receive information to view the event. To register, visit plainfieldpubliclibrary.org.

TWEEN AND TEEN PHOTOGRAPHY SCAVENGER HUNTS

WHEN: All day Sunday

WHERE: Hosted by Fountaindale Public Library District

INFO: Take a photo of something that makes you laugh. Library staff will select a winner and post the results on Instagram. For grades four through 12. For information, call 630-759-2102 or visit fountaindale.org.

Thoughts? Drop me a line at dunland@shawmedia.com.