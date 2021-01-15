D. 202 art students honored at Lewis University Invitational

Student artists from Plainfield High School – Central Campus, and Plainfield East and South high schools were honored at the fourth annual Lewis University Art Invitational on Jan. 11.

PHSCC senior Millie Rodriguez won the Best in Show award, and a $50 Amazon gift card.

Plainfield High School – Central Campus senior Millie Rodriguez won the Best in Show award, and a $50 Amazon gift card at the fourth annual Lewis University Art Invitational on Jan. 11. (Photo provided)

PEHS sophomore Monique Klepk received an honorable mention and a $25 Amazon gift card.

Mark Swain, chairperson of the department of art and design at Lewis University, selected the winners.

Students from Joliet Catholic Academy, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East and Plainfield South contributed art to the art exhibit., according to Lewis University’s website.

The High School Art Invitational features 14 various types of artwork consisting of sculpture, painting, drawing, digital illustration and digital photography, Lewis University said.

Lewis held the competition virtually due to ongoing COVID-19 safety concerns. Illinois high school art teachers could submit up to five pieces of student artwork for the competition.

These District 202 students participated in the virtual competition and received awards as indicated:

Plainfield High School-Central Campus:

• Emily Guardado, sophomore, pen on paper artwork

• Leo Zabel, junior, colored pencil on paper artwork

• Millie Rodriguez, senior, oil on canvas artwork (Best in Show, winner of $50 Amazon gift card)

• Autumn Heipp, senior, colored pencil artwork

• Montserrat (Monse) Villegas, senior, pen and marker on paper artwork

Plainfield East High School:

• Monique Klepk, sophomore, ink artwork (Honorable mention, winner of $25 Amazon gift card)

• Malika Syed, sophomore, digital photography artwork

• Kendall Haupt, junior, colored pencil artwork

• Paige Randall, senior, digital illustration artwork

• David Enriquez, senior, digital photography artwork

Plainfield South High School:

• Marisa Marino, junior, polymer clay and epoxy resin sculpture artwork

• Vivianne Angulo, junior, Earthenware clay sculpture artwork

To view the online art gallery, visit spark.adobe.com/video/HylcQTDLdLeEV.

For more information about the Wadsworth Family Gallery at Lewis University and exhibits, email Natalie Swain, art gallery coordinator, at swainna@lewisu.edu.