Four graduate Will County Veterans Court

JOLIET – A group of veterans who overcame substance abuse and mental health issues had their criminal charges dismissed Wednesday.

A hearing and ceremony was held for the graduates of the Will County Veterans Court – a program that allows those who have served in the military to avoid criminal convictions by completing treatment and counseling.

“While veterans have protected our freedom, some may have suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, mental illness or turned to substance abuse as a result,” Judge Carla Alessio Policandriotes said. “It is our duty to give them the tools they need to deal with those problems.”

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said the support system of counselors will remain in place for these veterans and the groups to follow. Eligible defendants take about two years to complete the program, which was established in 2012.

“I thought two years was going to be so long when I started to do this, but it’s just the beginning,” said Patrick Brock, another Navy veteran. “[Skills] I’ve acquired are going to be with me for the rest of my life.”

Brock said he is now pursuing a nursing degree and volunteers at Paralyzed Veterans of America.

John Ely, another Navy veteran, said the court program has allowed him to “mend the broken relationships” in his life.

Kevin Kwicienski, an Army veteran, said he initially did not want to participate in Veterans Court, but did so at the urging of defense attorney Kristine Honiotes.

“Go ahead, you can say you were right,” Kwicienski told her several times when he addressed the court.