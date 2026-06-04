Lincoln-Way Central baseball beats Marist, advances to sectional title game: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

BASEBALL

Lincoln-Way Central 8, Marist 2: At the Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Sectional, the Knights broke out for three runs in the first inning, added four in the second and never looked back in claiming the win to advance to the title game against Sandburg at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Conor McCabe opened the scoring in the first with an RBI double before teammate Des Gill added a two-run triple. Another triple, this one by Danny Houston, and a double by Austin Welsh provided the spark in the second before McCabe capped the Knights’ scoring with a solo homer in the fourth.

Alex Panos earned the win for Central, surrendering six hits and two runs over six innings, striking out five and walking one.