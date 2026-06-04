Acting Out Theatre brings “Annie” to Momence July 17-19

Acting Out Theatre Co. brings “Annie” to Downtown Momence this July—a beloved musical performed outdoors on East Washington Street at the North Locust intersection.

The three-night run is July 17, 18, and 19, 2026, with the curtain at 8:00 p.m. each night. Rain dates are July 20 and 21.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m. The pre-show scene starts at 5:30 p.m., with food vendors, local shopping, and an art auction benefiting River Valley Animal Rescue. Bring a lawn chair.

Tickets are $25 in advance (available at King Music in Bradley, 4 Spry Tavern in Momence, and Sweet Street in Bourbonnais) or $30 at the gate. Tickets are non-refundable. For the full rain policy, visit actingouttheatreco.org.

Acting Out Theatre Co. is a nonprofit that transforms forgotten or ordinary spaces into temporary live theatre venues. Questions: July Gindy, 815-953-3467, or julieactingout@gmail.com.