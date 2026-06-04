Streator moves closer to approving golf cart, low-speed vehicles on city streets

Streator city officials discuss a proposed ordinance regulating golf carts and other non-highway vehicles during a Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday, June 3, at Streator City Hall. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator City Council spent part of Wednesday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting continuing work on a potential ordinance that would allow golf carts and other low-speed vehicles on certain city streets.

The proposal has been discussed for months now as the city works through questions involving enforcement, insurance requirements and which roads the vehicles should be allowed to use.

Since those early discussions, several changes were made to try and simplify the ordinance as much as possible before putting it to a vote.

Under the latest draft discussed on Wednesday, golf carts, recreational off-highway vehicles and low-speed vehicles would be permitted on streets with posted speed limits of 35 mph or lower. The ordinance would not allow the vehicles on Routes 18 or 23.

According to city documents, owners would be required to have annual permits through the city, carry liability insurance and have their vehicles inspected by approved mechanics. Required equipment would include headlights, brake lights, turn signals and seat belts for each passengers.

Registration stickers for approved vehicles have already been ordered and letters have been sent to local mechanics interested in performing vehicle inspections.

Also, the proposed permit fee would be $150 for city residents and $200 for non-residents.

No action was taken Wednesday night but the topic is expected be officially voted on at the next council meeting 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17 at city hall.

If eventually approved, the ordinance is expected to take effect July 1 to give city staff some time to organize the permit system.