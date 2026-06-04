Streator man charged in dog abuse case gets pre-trial release

A Streator man charged with sexually abusing a dog has been granted pre-trial release, albeit with multiple conditions.

Daniel A. McMeen, 35, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and was presented with six counts of sexual contact with an animal, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years.

McMeen was picked up on Wednesday on a La Salle County warrant issued following an investigation into six specific acts between May 9 and May 14. Court records show the incidents were captured on video. The dog, prosecutors said, was not seriously injured.

Thursday, McMeen applied for and was granted the services of the public defender. He will next appear for arraignment on June 26. Trial dates will be set at that time.

McMeen will not stay in jail while awaiting trial. Prosecutor Laura Hall said in open court that sexual contact with an animal is not a detainable offense, meaning McMeen cannot be held unless he fails to abide by his conditions of release.

Those conditions are detailed, however. He was placed on GPS monitoring and may have no contact with any animal (not merely the animal abused) and may not come near a dog park or animal shelter.

McMeen may not approach the site of the offense. He is subject to limitations on his use of the internet and digital devices. He also must undergo a psychological evaluation within 30 days.