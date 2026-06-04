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Ogle County News

Ogle County Cowboy Church to host Church in the Dirt event June 14

By Shaw Local News Network

Have you ever ridden a mechanical bull or experienced church on horseback? On June 14, Ogle Co. Cowboy Church is offering a Church in the Dirt (CND) opportunity at Ogle County Fairgrounds.

A 10:45 a.m. service starts with a Bible-based message from horseback. Food is provided afterward. Then enjoy watching or participating in horse games, mechanical bull riding, bags, and other activities.

If you have any questions, contact 815-440-9283. Dress like you would to be outside, or in your cowboy gear. In the event of rain, activities will be moved inside. Two other Church in the Dirt opportunities are scheduled for July 12 and Aug. 9.

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