Joliet eyes new rules for sidewalk cafes; latest regulations since opening of City Square

Jitters coffee shop is among downtown Joliet businesses already running a sidewalk cafe on June 1. 2026. The City Council will vote Tuesday on new regulations for sidewalk cafes. June 1, 2026 (Bob Okon)

The Joliet City Council is slated to vote Tuesday on new rules for sidewalk cafes, the latest in a series of regulations developed as the city expects more foot traffic downtown after the opening of the City Square.

The square opened downtown in the last week of April.

In May, the City Council approved City Square rules, including a ban on sleeping on the property, limits on panhandling. and a prohibition against skateboarding.

The council last month also approved a new social district allowing outdoor alcohol consumption in a downtown area that includes the square.

Another proposal that would ban residents from the square and other city property for certain misconduct was put on hold when concerns were raised. The proposed ban and has not been brought back to the council for.a vote.

People relax along a walkway in the new Joliet City Square on Monday evening, June 1, 2026. (Bob Okon)

But the council is likely to vote on the latest regulations for sidewalk cafes.

The proposal makes changes in an ordinance already in place, adding regulations while at the same time simplifying procedures for businesses, said Dan Mangun, business services supervisor for the city, told the City Council at a workshop meeting on Monday.

“With City Square, we felt this was the perfect time to implement something like this and make changes where needed,” Mangun said. “We really tried to clean up our code and make it more simple for businesses.”

One topic of discussion on Monday was the type of fencing and furniture the city will require for sidewalk seating.

“I don’t want to see old wooden fences,” Councilwoman Jan Quillman said. “I don’t want to see chain-link fences.”

Councilwoman Jan Quillman (Gary Middendorf)

The new ordinance does not define the type of fence and furnishings allowed but does refer to “pre-approved standards.”

Mangun said the standards are not in writing but presented the council with a graphic that he said serves as “a visual reference of what we’re looking for.”

“Initially, we wanted every single business to have the same fencing, the same furnishing,” he said. “After talking with the businesses, we realized that was not obtainable.”

Fences are required for businesses selling alcohol, and current city code requires it be four feet high.

The new rules lower the fence height to three feet, giving cafe customers a clearer view of the downtown scene and activities in the square, Mangun said.

The rules also set hours for sidewalk cafes, which can be open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and until 10 p.m. on other days. Sidewalks cafes can do business from April 1 through Nov. 1.