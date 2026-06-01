Ogle County releases marriage licenses issued in May

Ogle County recently released the marriage licenses it issued in May.
- Jose Valdez of Sterling and Camryn Miller of Dixon.
- Michael O’Donnell of Rockford and Theresa Brown of Rockford.
- Garrett Doty of Rockford and Jessica Metz of Rockford.
- Alejandro Alvarado of Rockford and Ashley Nania of Rockford.
- Henry Haime of Polo and Samantha Rodriguez of Polo.
- John Oelrichs of Forreston and Zoie Sellers of Forreston.
- Steven Lawnicki of Mt. Morris and Hailey Hart of Mt. Morris.
- Sage Figueroa of Cortland and Stephanie Perry of Cortland.
- Caden Shaw of Rochelle and Mauri Erickson of Rochelle.
- Evan Horner of Rochelle and Juanita Saldana Hernandez of Rochelle.
- Christopher Love of Dixon and Izabella Kitzman of Dixon.
- Caleb Mowry of Oregon and Teigan Jung of Oregon.
- Wyatt Hankemeier of Dixon and Isabella Gray of Dixon.
- Christopher Herrera of South Elgin and Sara Sifuentes of Elgin.
- Matthew Rogers of Wonder Lake and Emma Yantis of Oakwood Hills.
- Kyle Logan of Malta and Nicolette Fannin of Malta.
- Joseph Messenger of Mt. Morris and Christine Krumm of Oregon.
- Christopher Kleinmaier of Oswego and Katie Robertson of Oswego.
- Armando Navarro Vega of Round Lake Beach and Ivan Martinez Ramirez of Rockford.
- Bradley Christensen of Polo and Holly Wolfgram of Polo.
- Daniel Newhausen of Mt. Morris and Alison Mitchell of Mt. Morris.
- Chase Greenfield of Baileyville and Makenzie Fink of Lanark.
- Miles Cushing of Buffalo Grove and Kristi Lin of Rolling Meadows.
- Charles Miehle of Davis Junction and Dawn Wojtas of Davis Junction.
- Landan Martin of Loves Park and Olivia Ramos of Loves Park.
- Daniel Graves of Dixon and Keryn Martin of Dixon.
- Brian Jordan of Oregon and Trina Mueller of Oregon.
- Russell Lambert of Rochelle and Carmella Johnson of Rochelle.
- Benjamin Siekierka of Malta and Amelia Woodbury of Malta.
- Samuel Covarrubias Lira of Rochelle and Thalia Ledesma Jimenez of Rochelle.
- Braeden Kunce of Stillman Valley and Madison Schelling of Oregon.
- Henry Perdomo of Arlington Heights and Asya Hagemann of German Valley.
- Patrick Berg of Rockford and Cynthia Brown of Rockford.
- Elijah Snapp of Ashton and Kaitlyn Henson of Ashton.
- Amado Campos of Roscoe and Ericka Strunk of Machesney Park.
- Jacob Sibley of Dixon and Delaney Hinrichs of Dixon.