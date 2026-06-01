Ogle County releases marriage licenses issued in May

Ogle County recently released the marriage licenses it issued in May.

Jose Valdez of Sterling and Camryn Miller of Dixon.

Michael O’Donnell of Rockford and Theresa Brown of Rockford.

Garrett Doty of Rockford and Jessica Metz of Rockford.

Alejandro Alvarado of Rockford and Ashley Nania of Rockford.

Henry Haime of Polo and Samantha Rodriguez of Polo.

John Oelrichs of Forreston and Zoie Sellers of Forreston.

Steven Lawnicki of Mt. Morris and Hailey Hart of Mt. Morris.

Sage Figueroa of Cortland and Stephanie Perry of Cortland.

Caden Shaw of Rochelle and Mauri Erickson of Rochelle.

Evan Horner of Rochelle and Juanita Saldana Hernandez of Rochelle.

Christopher Love of Dixon and Izabella Kitzman of Dixon.

Caleb Mowry of Oregon and Teigan Jung of Oregon.

Wyatt Hankemeier of Dixon and Isabella Gray of Dixon.

Christopher Herrera of South Elgin and Sara Sifuentes of Elgin.

Matthew Rogers of Wonder Lake and Emma Yantis of Oakwood Hills.

Kyle Logan of Malta and Nicolette Fannin of Malta.

Joseph Messenger of Mt. Morris and Christine Krumm of Oregon.

Christopher Kleinmaier of Oswego and Katie Robertson of Oswego.

Armando Navarro Vega of Round Lake Beach and Ivan Martinez Ramirez of Rockford.

Bradley Christensen of Polo and Holly Wolfgram of Polo.

Daniel Newhausen of Mt. Morris and Alison Mitchell of Mt. Morris.

Chase Greenfield of Baileyville and Makenzie Fink of Lanark.

Miles Cushing of Buffalo Grove and Kristi Lin of Rolling Meadows.

Charles Miehle of Davis Junction and Dawn Wojtas of Davis Junction.

Landan Martin of Loves Park and Olivia Ramos of Loves Park.

Daniel Graves of Dixon and Keryn Martin of Dixon.

Brian Jordan of Oregon and Trina Mueller of Oregon.

Russell Lambert of Rochelle and Carmella Johnson of Rochelle.

Benjamin Siekierka of Malta and Amelia Woodbury of Malta.

Samuel Covarrubias Lira of Rochelle and Thalia Ledesma Jimenez of Rochelle.

Braeden Kunce of Stillman Valley and Madison Schelling of Oregon.

Henry Perdomo of Arlington Heights and Asya Hagemann of German Valley.

Patrick Berg of Rockford and Cynthia Brown of Rockford.

Elijah Snapp of Ashton and Kaitlyn Henson of Ashton.

Amado Campos of Roscoe and Ericka Strunk of Machesney Park.

Jacob Sibley of Dixon and Delaney Hinrichs of Dixon.