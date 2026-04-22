Joliet plans ‘social district’ for open-air alcohol downtown

The new Joliet City Square, located downtown along Chicago Street and across from the Rialto Square Theatre, as seen on April 14, 2026. (Bob Okon)

Joliet plans a “social district” that would allow for open-air consumption of alcohol downtown.

City officials said the concept is still early in discussion.

But it came up this week when a liquor license was approved for Internode Greenery & Home, a plant and gift shop located on the edge of the new City Square.

Store owner Michele Arana said she plans to change the name of the business to Internode Greenery & Market to reflect a new offering of food, wine and other beverages.

Having drinks available will be an asset for workshops already held at the store, Arana said.

Michele Arana seen soon after she opened the Internode Greenery & Home store in downtown Joliet in 2023. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

But she also envisions customers picking up food and beverages for picnics on the adjoining City Square.

Whether those picnic beverages include wine, seltzers or beer depends on decisions yet to be made at City Hall.

“A social district is being developed,” Mayor Terry D’Arcy, also the city’s liquor commissioner, said after the council workshop meeting on Monday, when the liquor license for Internode was discussed.

He said discussions are too early to provide details on an alcohol-allowed social district but added, “It’s going to be very controlled.”

Outdoor special events downtown typically provide alcoholic drinks, often beer of wine.

A section of the new Joliet City Square along Clinton Street across from the Joliet Public Library as seen on April 14, 2026. (Bob Okon)

An outdoor “social district” would likely make open-air drinking available on a more regular basis and apparently at the City Square.

The city is putting the final touches on the square before opening it for the first public event on May 1, which will precede the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival on May 2-3..

Arana and other business owners hope to benefit from being close to the square. But, her store has suffered during construction, she told the City Council.

“I feel I have had about two or two-and-a-half years of struggle because the construction started right outside my shop,” Arana told the council.

The council approved the liquor license for Internode at its regular meeting on Tuesday.